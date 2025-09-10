News Nintendo Direct Announced For Friday, 12th September 2025 60 minutes of Switch and Switch 2 news

Brewing up a surprise? - Alana Hagues, deputy editor

So, Witchbrook. I've asked for this a few times this year, and realistically, I think this is the place it will show up the most. It was in two earlier Directs, and with a Switch 2 Edition also coming, I think a big headliner showcase like this is the way forward.

Hades II's release date also seems like a good shout, but good lord, do not shadow drop, give us a little bit of a breather. I can't deal with two sequels to two of my favourite games back-to-back.

For Mario's anniversary... geez, it sure would be nice to get a special edition Switch 2 or something. But, realistically, Mario Sunshine on Switch Online and maybe an update to 3D All-Stars. You know, that excellent sequel that's missing from the package

And, one final Wild Card for you Jim: Blue Prince. Give it to us! Please.

I will leave the Big Beyond to our big ol' Samus fan below.

(Un)known (un)knowns - Gavin Lane, editor

Dates for Elden Ring and Final Fantasy VII are fairly safe bets; there are various other stragglers with vague '2025' dates, too. There's still potential for more big news from Microsoft (Call of Duty is coming to Switch, remember?). And I'd love to see Hotel Barcelona announced for Switch 2.

What I'm hoping for is new info, though. Games and dates and details we didn't know about before. We've got "roughly 60 minutes" here, but every minute taken up with known knowns (hi, Pokémon) will be a hit on our collective Excit-o-meters. After July's underwhelming Partner Showcase, Nintendo needs to bring out the big guns.

The fact that we're not getting a Mario-specific Direct suggests that we're not going to see loads of Mario material. But, you can be sure there'll be a section devoted to the 40th anniversary, so I'll double down on my Mario Maker 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition prediction.

If they really want to make this Direct cook, however, Nintendo should finish with a tease for the next big Mario game. I'd argue they need that level of pep to supercharge things and signal their biggest games for 2026...but it's a coin toss. With Donkey Kong Bananza on the system, maybe they'd want to keep the platforming focus on that for the holidays? But I'd have said the same thing about Kirby Air Riders and Mario Kart. Hey, it's 60 minutes - plenty of time that needs filling with games old and new.

Though please, Mr. Sakurai, let's not fill it with a 25-minute deep-dive explaining the alpha effects behind Kirby's star trail, hmm?

When Evil lurks - Ollie Reynolds, staff writer

It's time to get some Resident Evil on the Switch 2, right? Rumours have circulated that not only is Capcom planning to launch Requiem on Nintendo's new console, but also the entire RE Engine catalogue. I'd love to see all of them, of course, but if I had to pick just one, then it would be Resident Evil 4. With the franchise's 30th anniversary on the horizon, I suspect Capcom will want to take advantage of the Switch 2's early momentum.

We're definitely due a launch date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and I'm still pretty convinced we'll see it at the start of December. I'm happy to be proven wrong, mind you! Otherwise, like Gavin, I'm very keen to see some brand-new games. Ports are great, but they'll only get you so far.

Is it too early for Pikmin 5? How about a new Animal Crossing? Lots of possibilities, and I'm honestly just excited to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve.

