The first months of Switch 2's life have seen plenty of multiplatform games arrive on Nintendo's newest console — winners like Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, Apex Legends, and Yakuza 0 to name a handful — and its extra power affords devs the chance to bring newer, bigger, more ambitious games to the platform where ports simply weren't viable on the old Switch.

And yes, we've got things like Elden Ring, Persona 3 Reload, and Star Wars: Outlaws to look forward to before the year's out, but we're an insatiable bunch, always wanting more, more, moaaaaar. Honestly, we thought we'd see a few more big-name ports announced during the July Partner Showcase, and with zero announcements from Microsoft thus far, we're expecting plenty MORE to come throughout the rest of the year.

So here, Team NL presents our most wanted Switch 2 ports. We're not begging — eight years of 'Switch when?' have taken their toll on us, too. But hey, our machines are shiny and new and we're jonesing to play some of the following on them...

Alan Wake 2 If the first Alan Wake was a good game, then its sequel is a great one. It leans heavily into survival horror, but the way in which it weaves two parallel storylines is simply marvelous.



The visuals are stunning, so a bit of jiggery-pokery might be needed to get it running well, but as long as it's not comparable to the visual dumpster fire that is Alan Wake Remastered on the Switch, then we're all good. OR

Assassin's Creed Shadows It seems almost inevitable that Assassin's Creed will make its way to the Switch 2, so why not start with the latest mainline entry? I haven't played Shadows yet, but it seems to be quite an ambitious experience; one that may well push the Switch 2 toward its limits. I'm happy to give it a shot on Nintendo's console, though! I love getting lost in a huge, authentic open world, and what Ubisoft has seemingly accomplished with this one is nothing short of extraordinary. OR

Baldur's Gate 3 The Game of the Year winner that brought D&D to the masses back in 2023 and stole my heart with its endless possibilities. The indecisive part of me restarted my file with a different character type at least five times back on PS5, and while I'm hesitant that Switch 2 could run Baldur's Gate 3 properly without some serious cutbacks, I'd be willing to make it a sixth on the hybrid. You know, for science. JN

Blue Prince Blue Prince is one of those games where you're best going in knowing as little as possible. It's a puzzler, it's a roguelike, it's a reason to fill up a notebook with some of the most indecipherable scribblings I've ever put to paper. This one got under my skin and wouldn't let me go until I had solved some of its mysteries, and a Switch 2 port would only keep the madness spreading. JN

Call of Duty: Warzone Which Call of Duty? Now that's a question for another time, but this series, now that Switch 2 can give us the framerates and online performance it requires, could be a big hit on Nintendo's console. I'd love to be able to kick back with any of the older games for starters, especially Advanced Warfare (a.k.a the best one), but the real magic, would come in a super solid and slick port of Call of Duty Warzone. I love this multiplayer slice of CoD, it's the only way I get my fix of it these days, and in portable it could prove to be really hard to put down. Oh, and with gyro aiming? *swoon* PJ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Clair Obscur is the video game of the moment; almost four months after its release, this French-developed turn-based RPG is still dominating conversations The combat is terrific and the music is phenomenal (please, just listen to the track Lumière), but what makes this game so special to me is its story. What it has to say about grief, family, trauma, and how everything is meticulously plotted and paced. Sure, there are plenty of rough edges, but this might be the best debut from a studio in… forever? More people should play it, and it feels like a no-brainer to bring it to Switch 2. AH

Death Stranding (2) Kojima loves the smell of his own and that winds me up, but there is an unhinged ambition to him that I admire even if I struggle to enjoy it. We're all better off for having him working in games, and having heard discussion around his latest WTFFest, I'm intrigued to experience it firsthand. I'd take Death Stranding 2 given the choice between 1 and 2. I'm not sure I could manage both. GL

DOOM: The Dark Ages We've got DOOM. We've got DOOM: Eternal. We've got all the old DOOMs. Let's make it complete with a port of DOOM: The Dark Ages, hm? Given that the 2016 reboot and its 2020 sequel ran surprisingly well on the Switch, I think The Dark Ages could hold its own on the Switch 2. And what a game! I know it's proven to be quite divisive, but it's my personal favourite of the modern trilogy. I love how heavy it feels compared to the zippy, floaty gameplay in Eternal, and I'll never tire of ramming into a group of enemies with my shield. Delightfully gory stuff. OR

El Paso, Elsewhere El Paso, Elsewhere launched on PC and Xbox in September 2023, so it's been a while. The devs, Strange Scaffold, have been busy since then with games like TMNT: Tactical Takedown — which is great, by the way — but perhaps they'd consider bringing this neo-noir homage to Max Payne (you know, with vampires) to Switch 2. GL

Fallout: New Vegas Usually I'd go for the newest, biggest and slickest entry in a series for my dream port, but here it's Fallout: New Vegas that I'm plumping for, because it's the best one.Thanks. Yes, it may not look the best - although they all look the same in my opinion, so that helps - but this spin-off has the best characters, writing and choice-driven shenanigans of the lot. Put it on Switch 2 and I will happily play it another couple of times, just to see all the stuff I missed back in ye olden days. PJ

Final Fantasy XIV I know I could say Final Fantasy XVI, but the real, best modern Final Fantasy (that isn't Rebirth, and that's basically guaranteed to come to Switch 2) is a big ol' MMORPG. Final Fantasy XIV, particularly the Shadowbringers and Endwalker expansions, touches on all the things I love in storytelling. There's also just so much to do too, with fun callbacks to the entire series, and so many jobs and crafters to play around with. I'd love to be able to play FFXIV in handheld, and getting it on this new console would be a dream. Put in the effort, and the journey's worth it. AH

Forza As an occasional Forza fan (I played 2 to death, and I bought and enjoyed Horizon 4 quite a bit), I'd love to have the series arrive on Switch 2 and bolster a genre which had some bright lights on Switch 1 (hello, GRID and Burnout Paradise), but which were few and far between. There's a gap in the library and Microsoft could fill it. That is assuming there's anybody left at any of their studios to work up the port. GL

Grand Theft Auto 6 I didn't like GTA 5 much. Sorry, I just really hated Trevor, so I never finished up the story. But, this doesn't mean I ain't excited for the new one, or that I'm not a huge fan of the series, because I am! However, I am yearning for Rockstar's brand of madness, and I'm really excited about Grand Theft Auto 6. Now, imagine if they managed to shrink it all down and put it on the Switch 2 so I can play it whilst out and about in my actual hood. We've yet to learn all that much about the game, but I daresay it's gonna be quite the behemoth, and a looker to boot, so I'm gonna suggest we forget about the ray-tracing and it'll all be grand. I am so down with the technical side of things. PJ

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Right, listen. Halo's going multiplatform. I know it's not been officially confirmed yet, but it's happening. With Forza Horizon 5 now on PlayStation and Gears of War shortly making the jump, Halo is seemingly the last bastion of major Xbox exclusives. But not for long. Rumours have already proliferated indicating that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will soon come to Switch 2, and I reckon it would be the perfect fit. The system is leagues above what the Xbox One could manage, so theoretically every game could run at a slick 4K/60fps, or maybe even 120fps. I personally dive into the original Bungie trilogy at least once a year, so playing them on the go on the Switch 2 sounds like a dream come true. OR

Hi-Fi Rush I'm not sure why no one has ever come up with a rhythm-action game before, but Hi-Fi Rush oozes charm, attitude, and personality. I love everything about the look of this game, from the bright aesthetic, the selection of music, to the rocking original compositions. So why on earth haven't I played this yet? I admit, it's because I thought this would come to Switch, but after Tango Gameworks was shut down — then saved from the brink – I think we're in for a shot on Switch 2. After all, we all deserve to spend time with 808 and Chai, right? AH

Hotel Barcelona This collaboration between SWERY and Suda51 is one of the most exciting-looking games on any system in my book. I have no idea if the end result will live up to the trailer's showcasing of the creators' patented weirdness (and those side-on bits admittedly look a little rote), but I'd love to find out on a Switch. GL

Immortality We can already play Sam Barlow's Telling Lies on Switch 2 via backwards compatibility, and if there's no chance of Sam Barlow's Her Story making a return, Sam Barlow's Immortality — a fascinating lost-footage mystery game that launched to great acclaim elsewhere in 2022 — would be a super sub. I also think it's time for the Sid Meier-isation of Sam Barlow. Get your name on the game, Sam. GL

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle I expected this one to be a damp squib, given the initial trailers and Microsoft's run of luck the last couple of years, so it was a welcome surprise to hear that, actually, the first-person Indy game was good. Great, even! It's out on PS5 already, and Microsoft is keen to put games on any device that'll run 'em, and this would be the perfect present to enjoy over the holidays this year. You know, maybe it makes too much sense. Hopefully I haven't jinxed it. GL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 I didn't have time to check out Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 when it arrived on the beefier consoles earlier in the year, but good god, does it look like the kind of game that would swallow up all of my time. A knight sim RPG where you have to actually practice skills to get good at them? It might be one of the most attention-intensive gaming experiences out there at the moment, so just imagine it on the go. Hey, the first one worked well enough on Switch! JN

Lumines Arise Oh man, I love Lumines so much. If I'm out and about and I have my Vita or Switch on me, but I can't think of anything to play, then I'll often default to Lumines. It's just such an immediately satisfying experience and you can make runs last for bloomin' ages if you're good enough. With the team behind Tetris Effect creating this latest entry, I've got high hopes that Lumines Arise will be an absolute banger. Frankly, it belongs on the Switch, but you can bet that until that day comes, I'll be rinsing it on the PS5. OR

Marvel Rivals Free-to-play hero shooters are a dime a dozen these days, but it takes something special to last more than a couple of months. NetEase found that secret sauce with Marvel Rivals, and the only thing stopping me from playing with every waking moment, for a time, was that I wasn't near my PS5. Let me at it on the go, and those played hours will soon be racking up even more. Actually, maybe it's best for me if this one doesn't come to Switch 2... JN

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls So far, it seems Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is destined to be a PS5 and Windows exclusive. Heck, Sony even has a slick new fight stick lined up, which it's clearly marketing in conjunction with the game. But still, it looks ridiculously good… If this spells the end for Marvel vs. Capcom, then so be it. Arc System Works is a superb developer, and it's made some truly spectacular fighting games. I need this on the Switch 2, Sony. Please. OR

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Of all the games I've spoken about here, I think Mass Effect Legendary Edition is one that will defo come to Switch 2, if circumstances at Bioware were better. It's just too important not to have on every system, goddamnit! I'm sure a lot of folk have played the trilogy already, but it has a special place regardless, it's one of the all-time greats and we need to ensure the children know of the legendary Shepard and his (or her) sexy companions. I shouldn't have mentioned the sexy companions. I'm gonna have to download it again now. Please put it on Switch 2 so I can have it in my lap. PJ

Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus and Sega have shown a lot of love for the Switch 2 already, so there's no way Metaphor: ReFantazio is skipping Nintendo. And in my eyes, this is the best game Atlus has ever made. Why? Because it's a distillation of everything Atlus has ever done. There's Persona and MegaTen aplenty here, but also a heavy dose of Etrian Odyssey and a sprinkling of Catherine. But It's also a refinement of the push-turn combat with a whole job system on top. Beyond all that, Metaphor actually has something to say and feels like the most poignant, relevant RPG in some time. AH

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... I'm relatively surprised we haven't already seen NieR Replicant (no, I'm not writing the full title out here) on Switch, so I'd like to think Square Enix will give Yoko Taro even more money by putting this sublime and messy predecessor on Switch 2. NieR Replicant isn't always fun to play — that's kind of the point — but it is a beautifully, meticulously-crafted story with incredible characters and music. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll freak out, and you'll experience emotional gut punches unmatched in the medium. Plus you get to meet Kainé and Emil, two of the best video game characters ever. AH

Ninja Gaiden 4 Okay, so I don't know for sure if Ninja Gaiden 4 is going to be worth playing. After all, PlatinumGames' track record hasn't always been perfect and, in my opinion, it dropped the ball somewhat with Bayonetta 3. Regardless, the team has supported the Switch so much over the years, it feels weird to not see Ninja Gaiden 4 on Switch 2 (granted, the decision likely lies solely with Koei Tecmo, but still). It doesn't look like the most graphically-intensive game imaginable, so I reckon PlatinumGames could just about make it work on Nintendo's latest console. Nailing the frame rate would be key, though, so I'm happy to give them all the time in the world

Red Dead Redemption 2 Watch on YouTube Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube830k This surely has to be happening, right? Red Dead Redemption 2, as much as it can feel like a chore at times, is also just one of the bonafide bangers of our time. Even just for the hunting I'm in for the long haul, never mind the epic, sprawling, and almost relentlessly emotional western saga that sits alongside all the shooting chipmunks for their lustrous pelts. Stick this one on Switch 2, in a decent port, which seems like something that should be more than feasible at this point in the game's life (there's even been rumours), and we're looking at one of the great handheld experiences out there. PJ

Resident Evils 7, 8, 9 Watch on YouTube Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube830k Before you say anything, no, Resident Evil 7 and 8 are not on the Switch – Cloud Versions don’t count! So yes, proper native Switch 2 ports would do quite nicely, thank you very much. Given that both came out on the PS4 and Xbox One, I think the Switch 2 would be more than capable of running them adequately, but I’m not quite so confident about Resident Evil Requiem. The upcoming ninth entry looks quite a bit more accomplished in terms of visuals, so I think Capcom would probably need to do a bit of tinkering to get it running on the Switch 2. It’s still early days yet, though – let’s see another trailer first. Oh, and while I’m at it, let’s get RE 2, 3, and 4 remakes over too. OR

Silent Hill 2 Remake Watch on YouTube Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube830k Bloober Team has experienced a lot of fluctuating appraisals over the years, but it’s safe to say that its remake of Team Silent and Konami’s Silent Hill 2 was pretty exceptional. It got almost everything right, from the story to the atmosphere, and even the gameplay was pretty solid too, minus some frustrating moments of repetition. So yes, take all the time you need, Bloober Team, but let’s get Silent Hill 2 running on the Switch 2, please. Add in some gyro aiming, maybe some spooky HD Rumble effects, and you’re onto a winner. OR

System Shock Watch on YouTube Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube830k We recently saw the recent remaster of System Shock 2 on the Switch, but Nightdive Studio’s full-on remake of the first entry is another beast entirely. It’s got such a cool visual design, utilising pixel art textures but with modern lighting and effects. It’s like HD-2D but… not, y’know? Anyway, it’s a truly exceptional title and I’d love to see it on the Switch 2 with gyro aiming and all the other stuff Nightdive is so good at. There are rumours that it could also be giving System Shock 2 the same treatment, so yeah, let’s get that too! OR

Vanquish Watch on YouTube Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube830k I will try to get Vanquish on every system I can, and I'll mention it in every list they let me, because I like to watch men chain smoke. I also like to play really great action games, from the best action-game-makers in the biz no less, that let me slide around in a jazzy robot suit whilst blowing ribbons out of loads of crazy big mecha enemies. It's delicious. It's also exactly the sort of game that would have had the Switch 1 spitting flames out its exhaust port. Switch 2, though? It could take it. They could even add extra stuff. Mario-branded cigarettes, anyone?PJ