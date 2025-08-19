Capcom has launched a new website dedicated to Resident Evil's upcoming 30th anniversary in 2026.

More specifically, 22nd March 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the original Resident Evil on PS1. We're unsure what Capcom has in store for us to celebrate the milestone, but the website has a section marked 'Coming Soon' toward the bottom, so chances are the publisher has some big plans.

We do know one thing, however. 27th February 2026 will see the release of the latest mainline entry: Resident Evil Requiem. Currently, the title is not scheduled to launch on Switch 2, but given how much Capcom has supported the Switch over the years, we're not prepared to completely rule it out.

Otherwise, that's about it for now! We'll leave you with a look at two logos for the upcoming 30th anniversary; one designed to look like an archway encompassing the Umbrella logo, and the other quite literally depicting a raccoon wearing 30th anniversary shades. Badass.

Capcom recently provided updated sales figures for its best-selling titles, with half of the top ten games being Resident Evil titles. The best-selling of all time is currently Resident Evil 2 remake, which is available on Switch as a Cloud download.