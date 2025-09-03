The Resident Evil series has seen pretty strong representation on the Switch, but it's perhaps safe to say that fans aren't best pleased with some titles being relegated to 'Cloud Versions'.

We're still waiting to see whether Capcom is keen to re-release RE2, RE3, RE7, and RE Village natively on the Switch 2, but for now, it seems the company is potentially considering bringing its latest entry to Nintendo's new hardware.

Resident Evil Requiem is due for release on 27th February 2026 and, according to Dusk Golem, who has been known to leak RE news prior to official announcements, the game is supposedly being planned for release on both the Switch 2 and the PS4.

Here's what they had to say via X (thanks, Nintendo Everything):

"I won't be at around the bush, Resident Evil Requiem should be releasing in PlayStation 4 & Nintendo Switch 2, seems this was kinda' known behind the scenes & in the grapevine. "I'm not the first person to say this publicly actually, just corroborating. Talked about it with five different people in the last few weeks and know another guy with a good reputation said as much less than a week ago. So not from me, but I have been hearing the same thing. "Unsure if it'll be at launch, and my guess is it'll be a different version with different tech, sorta' like the 360 / PS3 & Wii / PS2 era, since some features of Requiem like ray tracing are focused on modern platforms. But if the question is, is it happening or not, the answer pretty much is, yeah it's happening."

So, as mentioned, if Requiem were to come to the Switch 2, then it may not release day-and-date with the scheduled launch in February. As for the visuals and performance, well... that seems somewhat obvious, right? Still, if this is true, then it's not entirely surprising. Capcom's president recently stated that the initial response to the Switch 2 caught the company off-guard, so it seems reasonable to assume that it'll want to take advantage of the exceptionally strong sales.

Resident Evil Requiem will star Grace Ashcroft, daughter of Resident Evil: Outbreak's Alyssa Ashcroft, who is instructed to investigate a series of strange deaths at the sinister Wrenwood Hotel. The game will also pay a visit to the ruined wasteland of Raccoon City, and it's heavily rumoured that RE veteran Leon Kennedy will play a role, possibly as a second playable protagonist.

The Resident Evil franchise will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, with Capcom recently launching a dedicated website to commemorate the milestone.