With all eyes on Switch 2, now might seem like an odd time to release a 'new' version of an existing Switch console, but that's precisely what boutique modding store GameTraderZero has done.

You might recall the name from some particularly cool custom Joy-Con and Pro Controller options, but the company has also expanded into consoles, having already produced a series of Game Boy and Game Boy Color handhelds with upgraded screens and new case designs.

GameTraderZero has leveraged a range of upgrades to produce a prototype of what could be described as the 'ultimate' Switch Lite, and was kind enough to send us a sample of the upgraded device. The headline news is that this system is packing Taki Udon's SUPER5 OLED Touch display, Gulikit NS-40T Hall effect analogue sticks and a custom shell which showcases a fetching Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom design.

As you might expect, it's that screen which captures your attention the moment you turn on this particular Switch Lite—especially if you're coming from the existing Lite, which has an LCD panel. A good point of comparison, naturally, is the OG Switch and its OLED variant, but Taki Udon's SUPER5 screen is even brighter and punchier than that.

Max brightness is 600 Nits, compared to 400 Nits (Switch Lite's LCD) and 370 Nits (Switch OLED), as measured by the manufacturer, although exact brightness results vary between testers and consoles. The SUPER5 screen is said to offer an impressive 150% sRGB colour space, which accounts for the vibrancy of the panel compared to official options.

The only downside I can see, at least with this early version, is an ever-so-slight reduction in clarity when it comes to small text. It's only really noticeable when you place the LCD Switch Lite and the OLED Switch Lite side-by-side, but there's a tiny lack of definition on sharper on-screen objects.

Another issue to note, at least in the console I was sent, is that the new screen is slightly raised in the bottom-right-hand corner, which I assume has to do with the mod taking up slightly more space inside the console's body.

Given its status as an aftermarket mod, it's perhaps only fair to expect some minor issues—and this extends to the way the screen behaves when you turn on the console. Early on in my hands-on testing period, the screen's colours would appear inverted (red being blue, for example) when I woke it from sleep.

Having consulted GameTraderZero, I was informed that the SUPER5 mod allows you to choose your colour space once installed, but it seems that, on my prototype sample, there are times when that setting is forgotten and then reloaded after the console wakes up. Oddly, I haven't been able to replicate this issue since my first day with the device, so it may well be a one-off problem that has since remedied itself. Nonetheless, it only lasted a second before reverting back to the correct colours.

Moving away from the screen for a moment, GameTraderZero's custom Zelda case is another welcome upgrade. The print quality is such that you'd assume this was an official variant, and I love the fact that it's transparent, allowing you to see the Switch Lite's internal componentary. The Game Card and MicroSD card flaps also feel sturdier than they do on Nintendo's original design. Finally, the aforementioned Gulikit sticks should ensure that analogue drift never impacts this particular console.

All in all, it's great to see the Switch Lite get an update, even if it's not from Nintendo; while I love my full-size Switch OLED, the Lite model is so much more portable. It's easier to chuck in a backpack when you're travelling, and I love the system's more traditional D-pad. It's a shame that Nintendo didn't deem the Lite worthy of an official OLED glow-up, so I'm really happy the modding community has filled the void.

Ready for the bad news? GameTraderZero doesn't have any plans to sell this particular 'complete' unit on its site. It will, however, happily add the cost of the kit and shipping (around $90) to any Switch Lite order. Unfortunately, demand for the SUPER5 mod has resulted in it selling out rapidly, so supply chain issues might mean this dream Switch Lite can only be experienced by a select few for the time being, at least.