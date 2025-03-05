You're probably familiar with Taki Udon's work by now. The modder had previously managed to implement an OLED screen into the Switch Lite, and proceeded to sell the 'Super5' installation kits on the RetroRemake website.

Now, however, with the help of fellow modder @AzkaliManad, the pair have gone one step further with their Switch Lite upgrades, implementing an OLED panel into the device that outputs at 1080p.

Judging from the social media post, it seems this is very much the first step in an endeavour that will no doubt eventually result in a brand-new installation kit for Switch Lite owners, so it remains to be seen what kind of timeframe we're looking at for this particular mod to become publically available.

With A LOT of help from developer Azkali, we have 1080p display support for the Switch Lite with an OLED screen. Truly insane. — Taki Udon (@takiudon.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T11:25:25.320Z

Regardless, it's a pretty remarkable accomplishment, and we can only imagine how incredible a 1080p screen would look with the usual 5.5 inch Switch Lite measurements; certainly a lot better than the 720p IPS display we've got now, that's for sure.

Nintendo has yet to confirm what kind of screen the upcoming Switch 2 will boast, but rumours suggest that it won't be an OLED panel. We recently had a discussion to determine whether this is actually a big deal or not and found that recent advancements with standard LCD displays could potentially alleviate early concerns.