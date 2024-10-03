Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Over the last year or so, we've been reporting on a new OLED screen mod for the Nintendo Switch Lite from modder Taki Udon. After months of arduous work, Udon's company Retro Remake is finally at a point where it can offer up OLED kits to customers who wish to upgrade their own Lite consoles for a better screen experience.

With his latest video, however, Udon goes not one, but two steps further. In addition to installing the SUPER5 OLED screen to the new Zelda Switch Lite console, he has also replaced the standard analogue sticks with hall effect joysticks alongside an upgraded 5,000 mAh battery. The result is essentially the 'ultimate' Switch Lite for use at home and on the go, and it's absolutely stunning.

The video dives into the installation technique for the OLED screen (though a more thorough walkthrough can be found on Udon's second channel), which requires a near complete teardown of the Lite in order to remove the normal screen and replace it with the OLED. Of course, further work is required for the joysticks and battery, so if you're up for replicating Udon's work here, be prepared to do some serious tinkering.

The SUPER5 OLED kit is availabe via the Retro Remake website, with options including screen with touchscreen support and without touchscreen support. If you opt for touchscreen support, be aware that additional work will be required to get it up and running.