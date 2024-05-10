Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo Switch Physical Box
Nintendo's digital software sales have grown remarkably over the years — and the same can be said for all of the big publishers. But in terms of where the Big N's focus lies, it's not dedicating itself to a digital-only future.

During the financial results briefing for FY2024, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa responded to a question about the growth of digital media and the expectations the company have for the "successor to Nintendo Switch" which was announced early this week.

Furakawa recognises how the industry has shifted since the release of the Nintendo Switch, and that "the expanded scale of our digital business can be cited as one of the major changes" for the company. But even with this, Nintendo is adamant that it's not going to be solely focusing on digital sales, but physical media too:

"Our objective is not to simply increase the share of digital sales, but to maximize overall game software sales, including sales of physical software. This policy will remain unchanged going forward."

Surely, a reassuring thing to read for those of us who value physical media — especially in a market that has skewed heavily in digital media sales' favour.

To maintain this, Furukawa says that Nintendo will "need to enhance user-friendliness for both consumers who play packaged software and those who play download versions. Going forward, we intend to keep working on improvements to devise better solutions." The approach seems to be, then, that digital and physical media will not be treated too differently.

The industry is continually evolving, however, as Furakawa acknowledges how much things have changed since the Switch's launch in 2017. Nintendo will continue to monitor digital content with the Switch successor, and has this to say about the future:

"At this moment, if digital content continues to become more useful and convenient over time, we believe that more of our consumers will choose digital products with the successor to Nintendo Switch, just as they did with Nintendo Switch."

So, Nintendo isn't committing to digital-only yet, but it's aware that it's growing rapidly. Still, we're glad that the developer will continue to support physical media for the time being.

Do you still buy physical media? Are you glad Nintendo has reaffirmed its support for physical releases for now? Let us know in the comments.

