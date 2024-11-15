Well, folks, Geoff Keighley is back once again with another round of The Game Awards.

This year's event will mark the 10th Anniversary of The Game Awards, so we're expecting some big surprises (not necessarily game announcements, mind) and spectacular celebrations. Naturally, with a boatload of sponsored ads sprinkled in, for good measure.

It's been a solid year for Nintendo, though perhaps not absolutely top-tier compared to previous efforts. We've had some great first-party releases, mind, such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, and more. Are any of them potential award-winners..? Well, we'll wait and see.

In this guide, we'll go over everything you'll need to know for this year's TGA showcase, so buckle up, and let's get started...

When are The Game Awards 2024?

The Game Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday, December 12th (the 13th for anyone east of the Americas), live from the Peacock Theater in LA, at 5pm Pacific.

Here are the local times in several time zones. Remember, if you want to check out the pre-show, this starts 30 minutes before the main event:

North America: 5pm (Wed) PST / 6pm (Wed) MST / 7pm (Wed) CST / 8pm (Wed) EST

There will be a 30-minute pre-show which kicks off at 4:30pm PST, during which we expect a handful of "smaller" awards to be handed out, the same as previous years.

Where can I watch The Game Awards 2024?

The Game Awards 2024 will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, the former of which can be used natively on the Switch, if you like. You can also watch direct feeds of the streams on the following sites:

Of course, you can still attend in person, if you have the means and money to do so. Limited tickets are on sale via the official Peacock Theatre website.

How long will The Game Awards 2024 be?

We're not sure how long The Game Awards 2024 will last at the moment, but based on previous years' events, we're expecting it to clock in at around 3-4 hours or so. With it being the 10th anniversary, we wouldn't be surprised if Geoff manages to stretch it out even longer this time.

Which games have been nominated for The Game Awards 2024?

At the time of writing, we don't know!

Geoff Keighley has announced that nominees for The Game Awards 2024 will be revealed on Monday, 18th November 2024 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST.





Exactly one month until the show. Ok, here we go!Monday, the nominees for the 10th anniversary of #TheGameAwards will be revealed.Join me for our global nomination announcement livestream at Noon ET / 9a PT / 5p GMT at https://t.co/u70K4kSdGZ Exactly one month until the show. pic.twitter.com/7RekdFC68t November 14, 2024

We'll add the Game of the Year 2024 nominees and other award nominees here when they're announced.

Which games will be shown or announced at The Game Awards 2024?

Mr. Keighley is keeping his cards close to his chest for this year's event, and hasn't teased any official game announcements ahead of 12th December... yet.

Last year, Hades II was revealed, so it's possible there might be an update from Supergiant Games on that front. Otherwise, we know everyone has their fingers crossed for something Silksong related. We do, too.

As for Nintendo, we'd probably recommend keeping expectations in check. We're not expecting any major announcements from the firm (if it even shows its face at all), and we're certainly not expecting a 'Switch 2' announcement.

You watch, it'll happen now...

How does voting work for The Game Awards?

Once the nominees for this year's event are announced, you'll be able to cast your vote via the official Game Awards website. More details to follow soon...

Will you be watching The Game Awards? What games would you like to win? Is it at a ridiculous time where you are? Let us know in the comments!