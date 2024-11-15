Well, folks, Geoff Keighley is back once again with another round of The Game Awards.
This year's event will mark the 10th Anniversary of The Game Awards, so we're expecting some big surprises (not necessarily game announcements, mind) and spectacular celebrations. Naturally, with a boatload of sponsored ads sprinkled in, for good measure.
It's been a solid year for Nintendo, though perhaps not absolutely top-tier compared to previous efforts. We've had some great first-party releases, mind, such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, and more. Are any of them potential award-winners..? Well, we'll wait and see.
In this guide, we'll go over everything you'll need to know for this year's TGA showcase, so buckle up, and let's get started...
When are The Game Awards 2024?
The Game Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday, December 12th (the 13th for anyone east of the Americas), live from the Peacock Theater in LA, at 5pm Pacific.
Here are the local times in several time zones. Remember, if you want to check out the pre-show, this starts 30 minutes before the main event:
- North America: 5pm (Wed) PST / 6pm (Wed) MST / 7pm (Wed) CST / 8pm (Wed) EST
- UK/Ire: 1am GMT
- Europe: 2am CET / 3am EET
- Asia/Oceania: 10am JST / 9am AWST / 12pm AEDT
There will be a 30-minute pre-show which kicks off at 4:30pm PST, during which we expect a handful of "smaller" awards to be handed out, the same as previous years.
Where can I watch The Game Awards 2024?
The Game Awards 2024 will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, the former of which can be used natively on the Switch, if you like. You can also watch direct feeds of the streams on the following sites:
Of course, you can still attend in person, if you have the means and money to do so. Limited tickets are on sale via the official Peacock Theatre website.
How long will The Game Awards 2024 be?
We're not sure how long The Game Awards 2024 will last at the moment, but based on previous years' events, we're expecting it to clock in at around 3-4 hours or so. With it being the 10th anniversary, we wouldn't be surprised if Geoff manages to stretch it out even longer this time.
Which games have been nominated for The Game Awards 2024?
At the time of writing, we don't know!
Geoff Keighley has announced that nominees for The Game Awards 2024 will be revealed on Monday, 18th November 2024 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST.
We'll add the Game of the Year 2024 nominees and other award nominees here when they're announced.
Which games will be shown or announced at The Game Awards 2024?
Mr. Keighley is keeping his cards close to his chest for this year's event, and hasn't teased any official game announcements ahead of 12th December... yet.
Last year, Hades II was revealed, so it's possible there might be an update from Supergiant Games on that front. Otherwise, we know everyone has their fingers crossed for something Silksong related. We do, too.
As for Nintendo, we'd probably recommend keeping expectations in check. We're not expecting any major announcements from the firm (if it even shows its face at all), and we're certainly not expecting a 'Switch 2' announcement.
You watch, it'll happen now...
How does voting work for The Game Awards?
Once the nominees for this year's event are announced, you'll be able to cast your vote via the official Game Awards website. More details to follow soon...
Will you be watching The Game Awards? What games would you like to win? Is it at a ridiculous time where you are? Let us know in the comments!
Ah yeah! Love the Game Awards. Mostly for the trailers but theres a lot of games I hope get some recognition this year.
Eugh! I'll pass.
I'm not a fan of the Game Awards, due in part to how they lack in actual awards ceremony and read off too many awards between what's basically adverts, often for games that don't interest me much as they're rarely Nintendo platform or indie related.
I'll still probably end up watching it though, it's the closest thing to E3 these days.
I don't really care about their opinions, but Paper Mario TTYD deserves GOTY this year! (a remake was nominated last year, why not this year?)
I hope that TTYD, Mario Party, and Mario & Luigi are all in the running, and perhaps nominated for other things too.
I'm not too interested in announcements since it's mostly just ads for F2P shooter games
I hope we see Fozzie Bear this year to continue the Muppet trend.
Also isn't the main guy behind this the one defending the PS5 pro?
I already have my own GOTY 2024.
Yes, it's Barbie: Project Friendship PS5 as my GOTY 2024 so I don't even need to watch any Game Award.
Ugh another game awards 😒 man these types of events used to mean something special but now it's just chocked full of game trailers about games that literally nobody cares about and the lack of proper indie game support is absolutely criminal.
Also on a side note didn't this guy get into like some serious controversies during the most recent game awards 🤔????
The game awards feels like the era long gone, oscar and hollywood is kind of suck now so an award show that just like oscar just feels like, meh.
I do want to know how much award will dragon age veilguard will get though 😂
Talking of anniversaries... today is Metroid Prime 2's anniversary. Any chance of a shadow drop?
Geoff's face ... again?!
And no true recognition for the devs ... again?!
No thank you. I'll scroll through the results the day after.
@OorWullie Wouldn't that be lovely!
At the very least, we've got a little feature piece going live later to mark the occasion.
You couldn't even convince me to watch the Game Awards by Geoff Keighly even if you put me on a plank above shark-infested waters. Oh there are rumors that Silksong might make an appearance? The answer is still NO!!!
Nope, not interested in watching this myself (the articles about any announcements and the results here on Nintendo Life will be more than enough for me), but I hope those going for it will enjoy it despite its issues!
I enjoy just watching the event. There are definitely things that I would change about the show, but I still enjoy watching it every year, for what it is. Its nice to see video games and their creators celebrated. Just really wish it was more about them than the ads/trailers. Sadly, this isn't really the mindset for most fans.
How to watch the Game Awards.
With little expectation.
Always love tuning in to root for my favorite games! …and “world premiere’s”. It’s just fun to treat the gaming world like Hollywood.
Only watching to see how they (poorly) handle speeches this time.
I actually like Geoff, though I do think his award show leaves quite a bit to be desired.
He’s a bro with a heart of gold, who is using his familial wealth to push the mediums mainstream recognition. I think also that he is capable of taking criticism to heart, and that we will see speeches given more time to breath this year (big criticism of 2023 - but I think was itself a reaction to 2022)
It is a fun night; it has potential, it should be digested by game-likers with the same attitude that film/music/theater fans watch their shows (skeptically, but warm with appreciation for the craft)
Now to speculate!!!!
I’ll be rooting for the games in the DEI category!
Honestly those Game Awards are extremely overrated, even more so than E3 was. Extremely commercial and dissapointing every time.
@PikminMarioKirby Nah, Paper Mario shouldn't been nominated to Goty. There is a difference between a remake that is a reimagination of the original game(Resident evil 2, Resident evil 4 and Final fantasy 7) and a remake that is closer to being a remaster(Paper Mario TTYD).
As long as there is hope for Silksong to be announced, I'll be watching. For me, this has become an annual tradition of disappointment, and I wouldn't miss it.
I also look forward to seeing Josef Farez hopefully announce his next project. That guy is wild, but It Takes Two made me a believer.
Then there is the fun of anticipating Geoff Keighley losing his cool when something doesn't go according to plan.
"Geoff Keighley has announced that nominees for The Game Awards 2024 will be revealed on Monday, 18th November 2024 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST."
Awwww man, it looks like STALKER 2 won't make the cut to the award ceremony.
Everyone should just do what I did: Ignore the Awards and play old video games. This year I'm thinking of playing some Famicom titles. Anyone know any good ones?
I think I'm washing my hair that night.
Yeah I'll be sleeping when it's on. Far more important than Geoff and friends patting each other's backs
At the risk of sounding like Anti-Matter, here is my comment:
The Game Awards 2024: How and When to Watch? Don’t.
Question: Will you be watching the Game Awards? Answer: No.
( of course I feel like Anti-Matter would probably watch it if there were kids games in it. You do you man.)
@N00BiSH
Played the rescue Rangers 1 and especially 2?
Those games are awesome!
Why is it always Thursday with these things?!
I can't go work 8 hours with 2 hij puts of sleep! 😂😂
And if anyone wants a stream rec. Superbutterbuns is hilarious!
(And you should check out her "for beginners series")
Potential Bayonetta 4 teaser trailer? I´m in.
No thanks. Originally this show started out well, but I haven't hardly tuned in at all the last couple years. Too many ads, cut off speeches, limited exposure to/bias against non-Western games, and other issues/controversies keep me from it.
The one that still stings the most is XC3 didn't win Best Music over God of Generic Soundtrack War in 2022. Good game, mediocre OST.
@Olliemar28 It would be splendid. Although I think it's unlikely now, given the time.
Looking forward to reading the article.
I low-key lost respect for The Game Awards after they disrespected Eiji Aonuma last year. 😕
@RupeeClock Real.
When I watched it last year it felt like a joke. They rushed the dev's speech's and let actors like Anthony Mackie yell at us for five like minutes 😭💀
@N00BiSH I haven't played it yet, but I've heard great things about Gimmick! and think I'll pick up the special edition release of it on Switch.
I say it every year but these awards would actually be (slightly more) watchable if they hired a professional guest presenter. Geoff is the business side of things and has zero charisma or on stage presence. It’s like if the Oscars were presented by a Committee Chairman or the Emmys presented by the Treasurer.
DEI awards, you mean.
I might put it on the side or something, see if there's a fun trailer or worthwhile giveaway, but I definitely won't be giving my full attention to this - especially not for multiple hours.
Ah, the cesspool, “notice me Kojima senpai” show that is The VGA.
So which super popular game are they going to shun this year? My guess is Black Myth
Wukong.
And I’m sure DA:V will get the “Stunning & Brave award”.
