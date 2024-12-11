Day of the Devs returns for its second showcase of the year, The Game Awards Edition. Taking place the day before the big ceremony, Double Fine Productions and iam8bit return with their non-profit to show us the very best of the indie game scene.
And what a selection we have this time around, ranging from highly-anticipated sequels, sandwich-based musicals, and shop simulators — no, you didn't misread that middle one.
Like the Summer Game Fest show we covered, we'll highlight everything that is confirmed to be coming to Switch alongside titles we think are likely to come to either the Switch or the successor. But we want to highlight all of these fantastic-looking titles, regardless of platforms.
With that said, let's go through all the games announced at the Day Of The Devs The Game Awards Edition 2024, and all confirmed Nintendo Switch games at the presentation. Well, all one of them.
Day Of The Devs The Game Awards Edition 2024 - Confirmed Switch Games
We'll get this out of the way here — most of the games below haven't been confirmed for Switch, and it honestly makes sense.
Many of the games below have a "2025" release window, and with 2025 supposedly being the year of the Switch successor, if they don't come to the current console, we expect a good chunk of these will eventually come to the future Nintendo system.
However, there was oneconfirmed Switch game shown off during the showcase, and it looks pretty special:
inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories.
Every announcement
Below are all 19 games showcased during the Day of the Devs The Game Awards Edition presentation, along with confirmed platforms, whether they're coming to Switch or not, and a trailer or screenshots, where available
Faraway - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)
Space is a pretty big theme in this edition of Day of the Devs, and opening the show this year is Faraway from solo developer Steph Thirion, creator of Eliss, a puzzle game released on mobile in 200 (and later remade in 2014).
Faraway looks to build on the basics of Eliss as a chill puzzler where you create your own constellations. It can be as challenging or relaxed as you want, and it looks like it'll mesmerise with its bold colours and mellow beats.
Is it coming to Switch?: Confirmed for PC, but this feels like it'd be right at home on Switch. We're confident.
Ultimate Sheep Racoon - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)
Clever Endeavor Games delivers a spiritual successor to its daft co-op platformer Ultimate Chicken Horse with... Ultimate Sheep Racoon. Perfect sequel name, we cannot argue with that.
Ultimate Sheep Racoon takes the craziness of Clever Endeavor's previous game and gives the animals bikes. Oh gosh. Now you get to build stages and obstacles while racing your friends on bikes. And you can play with up to eight people. Chaos will follow.
Is it coming to Switch?: PC is locked in with consoles "to be announced". Ultimate Chicken Horse is on the eShop, so we'd be shocked if we didn't see this.
Sleight of Hand - TBC (Switch unconfirmed)
Yes, Sleight of Hand is a deckbuilding game, and we know there are millions of those out there, but one look at this stealth adventure and you'll be floored. RiffRaff Games has blended card-based games with the stealth and style of Metal Gear Solid, Dishonored, and Max Payne. Your cards will give you the ability to use smoke bombs, sneak around, and stealthily take out foes.
It looks incredible, with beautiful noir visuals and fantastic music, and the development team has promised lots of secrets, such as using passwords to enter speakeasies.
Is it coming to Switch?: This one's for PC and Xbox, and given how good this one looks, we could be waiting a while for this one. Switch 2 is a potential, but we're not crossing out fingers.
Demon Tides - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)
Fabraz's Demon Turf has proven popular on Switch — we're fans, too! — so we're delighted to see that Beebz is going bigger in their next ocean-based adventure, Demon Tides.
Previously known as Project Tides, Demon Tides puts you in the oceans of Ragnar's Rock and allows you to compete online against other players, equip a bevvy of new skills to experiment with, and share graffiti tags with friends. This is a platformer all about expression, and it's loud, bright, and colourful, as you'd expect from the Demon Turf series.
Is it coming to Switch?: Currently, only PC has been confirmed, but this is another we'd be surprised not to see on Switch.