Kingmakers - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

What is Medieval warfare missing? Guns? Tanks? Flamethrowers? That's exactly what developer Redemption Road thought, so it made Kingmakers, a third-person sandbox strategy shooter where you can change the course of history.

Bringing the weapons and warfare tactics from the 1900s to the 1400s seems like a recipe for disaster, but this isn't your actual, normal 1400s Medieval war — we're trying to prevent the apocalypse. That seems pretty important. Every battle uses real-time simulation and you can play alone or with a friend online via co-op. It seems ambitious, and the premise alone has us intrigued.

Is it coming to Switch?: This one's coming to PC via Steam Early Access in 2025, with consoles "to be announced". We feel like Switch probably isn't on the cards, though Switch 2 might be?

Recur - TBC (Switch unconfirmed)

Astra Logical, a publisher known for delivering excellent and challenging puzzlers, is bringing kaleidoscube's next project to the world. Recur puts you in the shoes of a postman who can control time. Probably handy for delivering mail. Unfortunately, things aren't that simple.

There's lots of time-based puzzles to solve here, and the premise is that time moves when you move, so you'll need to rewind, plan, and carefully move around each stage to solve every puzzle.

Is it coming to Switch?: This one's Steam only, and given that the game has just been announced, we reckon other platforms will be a ways off for now.

Blue Prince - Spring 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

One of our favourite games of Day of the Devs' stream was Blue Prince, which was sold to us as "roguelike Gone Home". You have to explore Mt. Holly, an abandoned manor where the rooms shift around, with the goal of finding the hidden room 46.

There's a bit of mystery, a bit of dungeon crawler, a bit of puzzler, a bit of everything, really. And Blue Prince sports a very distinctive blue-toned look to it, too. It honestly looks fabulous, and we really hope this one makes the leap to other consoles.

Is it coming to Switch?: Another PC exclusive for now, but the nature of this one has us praying for a Switch (or Switch 2) port)

Incolatus: Don't Stop, Girlypop! - "Soon" (Switch unconfirmed)

A "Y2K girly-pop arena-style movement shooter" with incredible aesthetics, catchy music, and an emphasis on speed is Incolatus: Don't Stop, Girlypop!'s whole jam. That's a lot, and just watching the trailer is a lot, but we love the over-the-top twist on the shooter genre, which, while rich and incredibly varied, does sometimes fall down the same colour palette.

Don't Stop, Girlypop! wants you to keep on moving. The more you move, the faster you go and the higher your score will be. It's furiously fun to watch and we think could be very moreish. You've got to save the fairies and the love, after all!

Is it coming to Switch?: This is another Steam-only release. Switch feels like a long shot here.

LOK Digital - Out Now (Switch unconfirmed)

Ahh, here we go — a shadowdrop! LOK Digital will satisfy those Chants of Sennaar fans out there, as it's a puzzle game that teaches you an entirely new, fantastical language. And you need to use that language to black out every single cell on the screen.

Adapted from the paper puzzle book LOK, you can jump straight into the game without any knowledge of this one. And perhaps you can test out the LOK's language in real life.

Is it coming to Switch?: The PC release is out right now. Will we see it on Switch? We've got a good feeling that we will sometime in 2025

Neon Abyss 2 - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

Here's another name we know — Neon Abyss, a roguelike that's fun, if not very original in our eyes. Neon Abyss 2 amps up everything from the original, with the biggest change coming from a brand-new weapon system, where you can choose your own combat style. From guns to swords to fists and more, there's a ton of variety.

The aim with Neon Abyss 2 is for each run to be a "one of a kind" with the mix of item synergies, weapons, and playstyles.

Is it coming to Switch?: Only Steam was confirmed, but given the first game in on Switch, we think a port should follow soon after.

Crescent County - TBC (Switch unconfirmed)

Many pitches will perk our ears up, but "Ghibli but with biker jackets" is pretty high on that list. Crescent County, from developer Electric Saint, is a street-racing delivery sim that's unabashedly queer. It really is a vibe — pastel colours, chill beats, fun dialogue, and your own apartment to decorate.

There's a demo on Steam right now, which the team is calling a "test drive" as the game is still early in development. We're eager to give this one a run.

Is it coming to Switch?: Steam and Xbox are confirmed, with other consoles TBC. If it is coming to a Nintendo console, expect to see this on the successor

PBJ - The Musical - "Soon" (Switch unconfirmed)

Okay, we just talked about perfect pitches, but the best of the show might just be "Imagine Romeo and Juliet… but it’s Peanut Butter and Jelly?"

Yes, this game really is called PBJ - The Musical, and it really is an interactive story musical about the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The whole game is told via papercraft stop motion, with pages cut up from real-life cookbooks, and Shakespeare play quotes twisted to suit the story of the sandwich. Oh, and all of the music is from The Crumble Lady — one for the Brits...

Is it coming to Switch?: Only iOS has been confirmed, but we need this on Switch. Please, kamiibox.

Curiosmos - 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

Céline & the Silly Star is a lovely name for a developer who's creating a cosy space simulator. Curiosmos combines one girl's fascination with space with adorable aesthetics, allowing you to create your own planets and galaxies.

It's not just about building a galaxy, though — it's also about saving it from a black hole. So not only do you have to make your planets happy (they have little faces!), you also have a galaxy to save. This is one we could snuggle up and play for hours while drinking hot cocoa.

Is it coming to Switch?: This is only coming to Steam at the moment, but like another space-themed game here, Switch seems pretty likely

Bionic Bay - 13th March 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

Not many games in today's showcase were given concrete release dates, making Bionic Bay one of the biggest moments of the show. This is a physics-based puzzle platformer where you can "swap" places with objects to progress. You'll need to use this to avoid obstacles, lasers, and more as you attempt to escape a dangerous planet chock full of technology.

The world is mechanical and shadowy, and danger lurks around every corner. It could be one to watch when it launches on 13th March 2025.

Is it coming to Switch?: Initial release is PC and PS5 only, and it seems unlikely

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories - 2025

Oh, hello, what's that? A Switch game? And it's all about running a Japanese convenience store? Yes please.

inKONBINI has been on our radar for a while and is coming to Switch sometime in 2025. You'll play as a college student who takes a break from her studies to help her aunt look after a small-town konbini. You'll keep your shelves stocked in this slow, meditative adventure where you'll get friendly with the locals. inKONBINI is all about celebrating the quiet life in Japan, and it'll get you nostalgic for a place, and time, you may never well have experienced for yourself.

Is it coming to Switch?: It sure is!!

Feltopia - 2026 (Switch unconfirmed)

We're suckers for stop-motion, but my goodness, we've never seen stop-motion this cute, cuddly, or colourful. Feltopia is a shoot-em-up made entirely out of felt, all handmade and animated by the team at Wooly Games.

Andrea Love, creative director of the game, has been animating with wool for years and gained a huge following on social media — her work is incredible, and seeing kit brought to life in shmup form is frankly amazing. This looks fantastic, and we're not surprised it's still a ways off from release.

Is it coming to Switch?: Steam only confirmed, with "additional platforms to follow" - come on?

Blippo+ - "Coming soon" (Switch unconfirmed)

Umm... we're not really sure how to describe Blippo+ to anyone. Published by the team who brought us Untitled Goose Game and Thank Goodness You're Here!, Blippo+ is an FMV "broadcast communications service", and you can change the channel whenever you want.

Yep, it's a fictional TV broadcaster made into a video game. There's a lot of grey noise and black and white, and given the publisher's previous games, we think there's going to be a bent of weird, wonderful British humour throughout.

Is it coming to Switch?: Steam only for now, but who knows?

Hyper Light Breaker - Early Access 14th January 2025 (Switch unconfirmed)

At last! Hyper Light Breaker has a release date. Kind of. We know this isn't coming to Switch just yet, but given how good Hyper Light Drifter is on Switch, we've had our eyes on this for some time.

Taking place before Drifter, Hyper Light Breaker goes full co-op roguelike and jumps stylishly into the third dimension. Play alone or with friends to explore and take down the Abyss King. Everything we've seen so far looks and sounds great, and impressions at previous events have been very positive. We wouldn't expect anything less from Heart Machine.

Is it coming to Switch?: Obviously, Early Access is Steam only, but "Additional platforms TBA". Still, given the online component and the usual time for Early Access releases, we reckon this is Switch 2 bound, if at all.

TankHead - Out Now (Switch unconfirmed)

Closing out today's show is TankHead from Alpha Channel — part mecha, part roguelike. You explore the world by uploading your consciousness to various machines to explore a ruined planet. They're not traditional mechs, but the industrial twist and blend of exploration, customisation, and combat is very unique.

The tank controls are what the devs are most proud of — it's not easy, but you'll have to control the top and the wheels simultaneously. Hard but satisfying to master, and you'll need to break down your foes by breaking down their armor. You can upgrade your tank by using the scraps from your defeated foes, or you can sell them. Oh, and, surprise! It's out now on the Epic Game Store.

Is it coming to Switch?: Sadly, this is an EGS exclusive, so it's unlikely we'll see this on Switch.

Well, not much for Switch or the successor right now — hard to announce games for a console that hasn't been announced yet, after all — but there are lots of fantastic games to check out. We'd be surprised if many of these didn't find their way to a Nintendo platform.

