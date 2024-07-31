We love video games in whatever form they're delivered. Give us a disc or a stick or a digital download - if the game's a good'un, we'll be happy whatever the format.

However, around these parts, we're undeniably partial to the heft and clunk of a good old cartridge. Perhaps it's because we're gamers of, ahem, a certain vintage who grew up slotting lumps of plastic into larger lumps of plastic, but there's just something about locking software into your console in this fashion that's more satisfying than throwing a disc in a tray.

With Nintendo's long history of distributing ROMs on carts and physical media's continued relevance despite the inevitable slide to digital, we've been thinking recently about our favourite Nintendo cartridge designs and thought it would be worth posing the question: Which of Nintendo's many different cartridges is your personal favourite?

If this were a disc-based brawl, Wii would be watching from the sidelines while GameCube's cute little mini discs (not MiniDiscs, of course, which are also lovely) and Wii U's curvy-edged beauties would be duking it out.

But it's not — this is cart combat. So before we turn it over to you for the deadliest of all deciders (a reader poll on't internet), let's take a look back at the many and various cart-y contenders, in roughly chronological order, looking to take the trophy. We've added some of our own thoughts as to their pros and cons. We've also excluded exotic variants and stuck to the standard-issue carts for each platform that supported them, including regional variants where they exist.

We begin in Japan with...

The Famicom Cart

Small but not too small

Gotta love all the colours and cart-art designs A bit light?

The NES Cart

OG stylings win plenty of nostalgia points

Boxy design stacks nicely on a shelf

You can read what the game is from the top Springy insertion into the console

Said mechanism can creak and groan - doesn't sound great

The Game Boy Cart

Small yet substantial

Indented logo makes gripping the carts easy Too often do you have to clean the connections to avoid a "N̸̓́͝i̷͆̈́̔n̵̄̒͋͐̕t̶̐en̶͑̉d̴̨̢̲̭̼͕́͒̽ͅo̸̐" on the splash screen

The Super Famicom Cart

Those curved edges

That curved front

Those grooves on the side

Pressing a button to eject the cart is pretty neat They don't stack



You can't see what the game is from the top

The Super NES Cart

Boxy, so they stack better (though not perfectly due to the raised detailing)

Game names visible on the top edge

They provide handy straight edges when you've lost your ruler Despite the practicalities, curves beat straight lines — much like the console itself

The Virtual Boy Cart

Cool little black insert bit at the bottom

Novelty of seeing one for us Europeans Potential to lose the little slot cover

The Nintendo 64 Cart

Weighty (especially the larger capacity carts) and satisfying to slot into the system

Lovely rounded top No game name visible on top

The Game Boy Color Cart

Transparent plastic makes all carts and hardware 10% cooler, minimum

The convex logo makes for a nice contrast with the standard GB carts No stackin'

The Pokémon Mini Cart

Transparent plastic still makes all carts and hardware 10% cooler

Rarity kudos Easy to lose, maybe? They're pretty neat, but let's just face that this was included for completionists only...

The Game Boy Advance Cart

Smaller, but still substantial enough

Neat little grip-lip You can forget stacking them

The Nintendo DS Cart

Cute little cards, nice thickness compared to SD cards

Easy to carry a bunch around with you Lacking in character,

Smaller means easier to lose

The Nintendo 3DS Cart

As portable as their predecessors, plus the extra little notch

A new colour for the standard game cart/card As nondescript as the older DS version

The Nintendo Switch Cart

Tiny carts that hold so much!

A distinct flavour profile Feel more like boring memory cards than any previous Nintendo carts

Easy to jam in the wrong way around

Worst-tasting of all the carts

So, there we are. Take to the poll below to pick the best cartridge Nintendo ever made.

Which is your favourite of all Nintendo's cart designs? Famicom NES Game Boy Super Famicom and NES (EU) Super NES (NA) Virtual Boy Nintendo 64 Game Boy Color Pokémon Mini Game Boy Advance DS 3DS Switch Which is your favourite of all Nintendo's cart designs? (121 votes) Famicom 4 % NES 13 % Game Boy 16 % Super Famicom and NES (EU) 12 % Super NES (NA) 7 % Virtual Boy 0% Nintendo 64 17 % Game Boy Color 7 % Pokémon Mini 0% Game Boy Advance 7 % DS 5 % 3DS 4 % Switch 8 %

Was it a tough decision? Which ones did you struggle to pick between? Are you more of a disc lover? Sure, the way the Wii sucked in its media with that sultry blue light was neat, but better than a cart? No, no, no.

Feel free to head down to the comments below and let us know how the 64DD (it's a disc!) was robbed.