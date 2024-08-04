Mega Man Zero 3 - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome back to another edition Box Art Brawl!

Last week's bout saw us chucking Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow for the Nintendo DS into the ring. The designs for this one were pretty similar, all told, but Europe ultimately lost out with its lack of supporting characters and, uh, copious stickers. North America and Japan bagged an impressive 73% of the vote, so well done!

This time, we're going back to the GBA for Mega Man Zero 3, originally launched in 2004. The Inti Creates title was praised for its gameplay and more forgiving difficulty when compared to the previous titles, but most agreed that it didn't do enough different in terms of new ideas.

It's a proper three-way brawl this week and we've got some really interesting designs here. So let's not waste anymore time, hm?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Mega Man Zero 3 - NA
Image: Capcom / Launch Box

North America's design looks like the quintessential Mega Man Zero artwork, huh? It's a nice composition, and our protagonist is looking suitably badass. The way that his hair seems to cascade around the logo at the top is a lovely little touch.

Europe

Mega Man Zero 3 - EU
Image: Capcom / Moby Games

Okay, so this one... this one... oh no...

Moving on.

Japan

Mega Man Zero 3 - Japan
Image: Capcom

Right, let's just go back to that European design for a moment. It looks like someone basically traced over the sublime Japanese variant but didn't do a particularly good job of it. This one is gorgeous though and really makes use of the landscape orientation used in Japan for GBA games. The colours are incredibly bold, too; there's no missing this one on the shelf!

Which region got the best Mega Man Zero 3 box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.