Welcome back to another edition Box Art Brawl!

Last week's bout saw us chucking Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow for the Nintendo DS into the ring. The designs for this one were pretty similar, all told, but Europe ultimately lost out with its lack of supporting characters and, uh, copious stickers. North America and Japan bagged an impressive 73% of the vote, so well done!

This time, we're going back to the GBA for Mega Man Zero 3, originally launched in 2004. The Inti Creates title was praised for its gameplay and more forgiving difficulty when compared to the previous titles, but most agreed that it didn't do enough different in terms of new ideas.

It's a proper three-way brawl this week and we've got some really interesting designs here. So let's not waste anymore time, hm?