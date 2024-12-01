Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, it was a one-on-one match-up for the GBA's Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land and after a few weeks of close calls, we had a pretty definitive winner in this one. It was the darker European and North American variant that walked away with a comfortable win, taking 64% of the vote and leaving the light Japanese counterpart with the remaining 36%. Welcome to the Dark Side!

This week, we're jumping forward in time a little as we compare another two covers for Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate on the 3DS (or 'Monster Hunter 3G' in Japan). This entry might not be the most beloved in Capcom's series, but it's up against some pretty impressive competition. 3 Ultimate took the already wonderful Wii entry and reformed it into a great portable experience — the first time that we got the series on a Nintendo handheld.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube787k
Watch on YouTube

There are just two options to choose between this time, with Europe and North America opting for the same design. Let's get this duel on the road!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate - EU/NA
Image: Capcom / Launchbox

Big monster. Big hero. Big armour. Cute little guys. Seems to tick all of the Monster Hunter boxes nicely, no? The large open vista in the background might be a series mainstay, but it does add to the epic nature of the whole thing. It's a pretty solid cover all in all, if not a little uninspired.

Japan

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate - JP
Image: Capcom / Launchbox

The Japanese variant goes dark. Buffeted by the back 3DS side stripe, this cover takes all the hallmarks of the aforementioned design but brings the setting to a gloomy cave. Our big creature now looms menacingly over the hero, with eye-catching neon green goo flying all over the place. It might not be quite as clear what's going on as the EU/NA variant, but there's a certain dynamism here that we can't help but like.

Which region got the best Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.