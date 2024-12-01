We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, it was a one-on-one match-up for the GBA's Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land and after a few weeks of close calls, we had a pretty definitive winner in this one. It was the darker European and North American variant that walked away with a comfortable win, taking 64% of the vote and leaving the light Japanese counterpart with the remaining 36%. Welcome to the Dark Side!

This week, we're jumping forward in time a little as we compare another two covers for Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate on the 3DS (or 'Monster Hunter 3G' in Japan). This entry might not be the most beloved in Capcom's series, but it's up against some pretty impressive competition. 3 Ultimate took the already wonderful Wii entry and reformed it into a great portable experience — the first time that we got the series on a Nintendo handheld.

There are just two options to choose between this time, with Europe and North America opting for the same design. Let's get this duel on the road!