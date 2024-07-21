Gargoyle's Quest II - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Kirby's Pinball Land for the Game Boy (jeez, how many Kirby games are there..? Don't answer that), pitting Europe and North America against Japan in a good ol' fashioned duel.

It was closer than we were anticipating, though as expected, Japan won the battle with its more varied, colourful option, bagging 61% of the vote.

This week, we're checking out Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness from Capcom, originally launched on the NES in 1992. The direct sequel to Gargoyle's Quest, it's the second entry in the 'Red Arremer' series, culminating with Demon's Crest for the SNES in 1994.

It's another duel this week as Europe and North America take on Japan once again.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

Gargoyle's Quest II - EU/NA
Image: Nintendo / Take on the NES Library

The Western design for Gargoyle's Quest II is simply oozing with attitude. It makes great use of colour, making the image look incredibly demonic and apocalyptic, but you've still got hints of the playfulness that's been instilled in the Ghosts 'n Goblins franchise.

Japan

Gargoyle's Quest II - JP
Image: Nintendo / Moby Games

Japan's variant is a bit more cartoony, a little less saturated with colour, and boasting heaps more characters and monsters. We simply adore the logo at the top, enshrouded by a shadowy demon, and the way the whole image is framed by a simple red border is inspired. Lovely stuff.

