Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Kirby's Pinball Land for the Game Boy (jeez, how many Kirby games are there..? Don't answer that), pitting Europe and North America against Japan in a good ol' fashioned duel.

It was closer than we were anticipating, though as expected, Japan won the battle with its more varied, colourful option, bagging 61% of the vote.

This week, we're checking out Gargoyle's Quest II: The Demon Darkness from Capcom, originally launched on the NES in 1992. The direct sequel to Gargoyle's Quest, it's the second entry in the 'Red Arremer' series, culminating with Demon's Crest for the SNES in 1994.

It's another duel this week as Europe and North America take on Japan once again.