Crash Nitro Kart - BAB
Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl — the first of 2025, no less!

Last week, we matched up a pair of beauties from Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (yep, we were shocked that we hadn't covered it already too), and after a week of voting, the results came back with a clear winner. The classic gold variant from Europe and North America walked away with 66% of the vote and the win, leaving the hand-drawn Japanese design with the remaining 34%.

This week, we're speeding off the start line with Crash Nitro Kart. Released in 2003 as the successor to Crash Team Racing, this one saw Crash and co. putting pedal to the metal in an intergalactic arena, smashing through crates and drifting around a decent selection of game modes. Mario Kart it ain't, but we still have some fond memories of the story-focused 'Adventure' mode and the remastered content in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on Switch slaps.

Nitro Kart launched on GameCube and Game Boy Advance on the Nintendo side of things, and both adopted the same three cover designs across the regions (albeit with a different shaped box, naturally). We've opted to show the GameCube version below — rectangular format FTW — but if you can imagine each of the following in a square configuration, you won't be a million miles away from the GBA design.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe

Crash Nitro Kart - EU
Image: Universal Interactive / Launchbox

We'll kick things off with the European variant. This design sees Crash, Neo Cortex and Nitrous Oxide speeding over a checkered flag with the game's flaming logo in the top left corner. It's not the most interesting thing to look at, but it certainly tells you everything you need to know about the game.

North America

Crash Nitro Kart - NA
Image: Universal Interactive / Launchbox

The North American design uses similar character sprites to the European counterpart, but the trio now race through a desert landscape. There are a couple of tweaks to Crash and his kart, and there's the inclusion of the giant clock in the background, but the change of scenery is the big selling point here.

Japan

Crash Nitro Kart - JP
Image: Konami / Launchbox

Well, this is a little more 'graphic design is my passion'. The Japanese design puts Crash and Neo Cortex front and centre, but the models are a little more... shall we say, game-accurate? The giant clock still looms in the background, but we can't seem to steer our gaze away from Crash's cold, dead eyes.

Which region got the best Crash Nitro Kart box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.