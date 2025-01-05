Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl — the first of 2025, no less!

Last week, we matched up a pair of beauties from Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (yep, we were shocked that we hadn't covered it already too), and after a week of voting, the results came back with a clear winner. The classic gold variant from Europe and North America walked away with 66% of the vote and the win, leaving the hand-drawn Japanese design with the remaining 34%.

This week, we're speeding off the start line with Crash Nitro Kart. Released in 2003 as the successor to Crash Team Racing, this one saw Crash and co. putting pedal to the metal in an intergalactic arena, smashing through crates and drifting around a decent selection of game modes. Mario Kart it ain't, but we still have some fond memories of the story-focused 'Adventure' mode and the remastered content in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on Switch slaps.

Nitro Kart launched on GameCube and Game Boy Advance on the Nintendo side of things, and both adopted the same three cover designs across the regions (albeit with a different shaped box, naturally). We've opted to show the GameCube version below — rectangular format FTW — but if you can imagine each of the following in a square configuration, you won't be a million miles away from the GBA design.