Hello everyone, and welcome back to another edition Box Art Brawl!

We had a doozy of a brawl last week as we looked at The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords for the GBA. You folks really surprised us with this one, though: we weren't too keen on the Japanese box art for this, deemed it to be fairly busy in comparison to the others, but your votes are the ones that matter, and so Japan won the day with 47% of the vote. Europe came in second place with 29%, and North America managed 25%.

This week, we're checking out the wonderful Contra: Hard Corps for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. Released in 1994, this one had a completely different title in Europe and was known as Probotector (much like the 1987 original), boasting a vastly different set of playable characters. Its gameplay remained relatively unchanged from prior entries, but its stunning visuals and exceptional boss design made it one of the more beloved titles in the franchise.

We've got three incredibly unique box art designs to look at this week, so we reckon it's gonna be a good one. Let's get started.