Earlier this year, Nintendo finally caved under the overwhelming weight of customer and shareholder expectations and announced that the successor to the Switch would be revealed "within this fiscal year", aka before the end of March 2025.

For many, it marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in gaming. Although fans (including us) have undoubtedly been speculating as to what Nintendo's next-generation hardware might be for quite some time now, hearing an official confirmation from the firm that, yes, it's real and it's on the way, gives our ongoing hypothesizing some degree of validity.

Also, we're not sure about you, but for us, it initiated a shift in mindset when it came to our feelings on the current Switch hardware. Over the last few years, while we've certainly felt excited at the prospect of a next-gen system, we've also been quite content to stick with the Switch for the foreseeable future; feelings undoubtedly bolstered by the exceptional software lineup. Last year alone was a banner year for the console with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and even though we're in the latter half of 2024, we still have some more big hitters to come.

Now that Nintendo has finally acknowledged the successor, it's like a switch (heh!) had been flicked in our heads, and we find ourselves looking at our current consoles with a sense of one door closing and another about to open - "You've done good, kid, it's time to rest now", y'know?

So we'd love to know, dear readers, if you're ready to move on from the Switch. Did you, like us, mentally start writing your Switch's obituary once Nintendo acknowledged its successor, or are you still working your way through an absurd backlog? Cast your vote in the below polls and leave a comment with your thoughts on the matter.

Are you ready to move on from the Switch? Yes, bring on the new hardware I'm excited for what's next, but I still have a backlog to clear Not just yet, I probably won't upgrade for a few years I need to see what the new system is before making any decision Are you ready to move on from the Switch? (579 votes) Yes, bring on the new hardware 37 % I'm excited for what's next, but I still have a backlog to clear 44 % Not just yet, I probably won't upgrade for a few years 10 % I need to see what the new system is before making any decision 8 %