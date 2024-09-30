Echoes of Wisdom
If you're anything like us, then chances are you've been absolutely rinsing The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom over the weekend. Let's face it, it's a new Zelda game, for goodness sake.

It seems almost preposterous that we've got a brand-new Zelda title so soon after the majesty of Tears of the Kingdom, yet here we are; heck, Nintendo needed something pretty hard-hitting to make these last few months of the Switch's lifespan worthwhile, huh?

It's a bit of a banger too, thankfully. The wonderful Alana Hagues reviewed Echoes of Wisdom and called it "the new standard for top-down Zelda", awarding it a resounding score of 9/10. Currently, it's sitting at 86 over on Metacritic, meaning that the overall critical consensus is 'Generally Favourable'.

So now it's over to you, dear readers. We want you to score The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as if you were reviewing it yourself. Is it a bonafide 10/10, or is it merely a 'good' Zelda game at 7/10? Let us know! And don't worry if you feel you haven't played enough of it yet; you can always pop back at a later date and score it at your leisure. Same goes if you change your mind, too. We're nice like that!

What score would you give The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch)?

Thanks for voting. Be sure to leave a comment down below if you'd like to back up of expound upon your given score at all.