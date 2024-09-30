If you're anything like us, then chances are you've been absolutely rinsing The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom over the weekend. Let's face it, it's a new Zelda game, for goodness sake.

It seems almost preposterous that we've got a brand-new Zelda title so soon after the majesty of Tears of the Kingdom, yet here we are; heck, Nintendo needed something pretty hard-hitting to make these last few months of the Switch's lifespan worthwhile, huh?

It's a bit of a banger too, thankfully. The wonderful Alana Hagues reviewed Echoes of Wisdom and called it "the new standard for top-down Zelda", awarding it a resounding score of 9/10. Currently, it's sitting at 86 over on Metacritic, meaning that the overall critical consensus is 'Generally Favourable'.