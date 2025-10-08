If you're looking forward to R-Type Delta: HD Boosted on the Switch, then you might want to consider holding off for a rather sweet-looking physical edition from Limited Run Games.

Sales launch in just under a week, with LRG offering up both a standard edition and a collector's edition, known officially as the 'Full Force Edition'.

The big boy comes with several added extras, including:

R-Type Delta HD Boosted Game

Game Booklet

Special Full Force Box

Double CD Soundtrack

Official Fan Book

Lenticular Poster

25 x 18in Cloth Poster

Art Cards

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Of course, all of these goodies do ramp up the price slightly, so you're looking at $79.99 for the Full Force Edition. The standard, meanwhile, is a bit more forgiving at $39.99. Limited Run Games has also clarified that this won't be a numbered release, so if you're looking for a full LRG set, missing out on this one won't be the end of the world.

Now let's check out a brief summary of the game itself:

"R-Type Delta HD Boosted features high-resolution graphics that hone the polygonal edges of this PlayStation masterpiece until they’re sharp enough to cut glass. You simply haven’t experienced R-Type Delta until you've played it in high definition. This version of the game also comes equipped with a new Practice Mode for those of you who want to polish your skills until they are as sharp as the resolution itself!"

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted will be available digitally on 20th November 2025.