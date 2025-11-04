Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Thought Nintendo had forgotten about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond? Think again! December's big release has just landed a brand-new trailer titled 'Survive' and, expectedly, it's still looking awesome.

Now, the trailer itself is only a little over a minute long, and you will have seen a lot of the footage before, but there are still some brief new snippets for those who have been going through every previous reveal with a fine-tooth comb.

We get a glimpse at some cool-looking psychic platforms, mysterious jungle vehicles, cutscene dogfights and more of that open desert area that we know we'll be speeding around on Vi-O-La. There's also a slightly different look at a fight with a pack of wolves, plenty of dramatic locales and Samus doing yet another Akira slide — because we can never get enough of that.

In short, things are still being kept pretty securely under wraps — hey, it's not like the game comes out one month today or anything... What we do know is that the long-awaited adventure is looking mighty fine. Let's just keep those fingers crossed that it can live up to the anticipation.