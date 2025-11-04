Thought Nintendo had forgotten about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond? Think again! December's big release has just landed a brand-new trailer titled 'Survive' and, expectedly, it's still looking awesome.

Now, the trailer itself is only a little over a minute long, and you will have seen a lot of the footage before, but there are still some brief new snippets for those who have been going through every previous reveal with a fine-tooth comb.

We get a glimpse at some cool-looking psychic platforms, mysterious jungle vehicles, cutscene dogfights and more of that open desert area that we know we'll be speeding around on Vi-O-La. There's also a slightly different look at a fight with a pack of wolves, plenty of dramatic locales and Samus doing yet another Akira slide — because we can never get enough of that.

YouTube VideoWatch on YouTube

In short, things are still being kept pretty securely under wraps — hey, it's not like the game comes out one month today or anything... What we do know is that the long-awaited adventure is looking mighty fine. Let's just keep those fingers crossed that it can live up to the anticipation.

What do you make of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments.