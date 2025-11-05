Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Nintendo has released a fresh new look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and while much of the footage is recycled from previous trailers, there were definitely a few interesting new shots to consider.

One of these is pretty throwaway at first glance, but a few fans online believe it might be hiding a pretty significant hint. It occurs at 0:23 and depicts a weird little insect creature crawling/slithering along the ground and leaving a trail of gunk in its wake.

So what is this thing, then? Well, chances are it's probably just one of the game's normal enemies, but some folks think it could be something more. If you cast your mind back to Metroid Prime: Hunters, you might remember that Kanden, one of the bounty hunters Samus encounters on her journey, is able to transform into the slug-like Stinglarva form, much like Samus' own Morph Ball ability.

Could this strange insect in the Prime 4 trailer actually be Kanden in Stinglarva form? Well, we're not entirely convinced at this stage. For starters, while we can't get a really good look at the creature, it nevertheless differs in look to Kanden. It's not quite so mechanical in nature, and we're certain it's also sporting a pair of hefty mandibles and some tiny little legs.

Then again, designs can be changed, so we're not going to rule it out completely. We'll keep an open mind, but we reckon Samus has enough on her plate with that cheeky monkey Sylux roaming about. Goodness knows she doesn't need to deal with Kanden too!

But what do you think, dear reader? Vote in the below poll and let us know your thoughts with a comment.