One character we weren't necessarily expecting to see in the latest Mario Movie trailer was the king of the jungle, Donkey Kong. During the short Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto introduced Donkey Kong's voice actor Seth Rogen and also mentioned how the character had a new look:
Shigeru Miyamoto: "It's been over 40 years since the release of the original Donkey Kong game, which was also my debut title. We've also changed his design for the first time since he became a 3D model in the original Donkey Kong Country game. Some of you may have noticed, but for this movie, we seized the opportunity to give him a comical personality and design reminiscent of the original character. What do you think?"
So, what do you think of Donkey Kong's new look? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts below.
I would prefer the DKC look, but this definitely isn't bad
Gahhh it hutrts my eyes turn it off! Seriously though I don’t csre for it his face looks odd.
Yeah it's REAL good. Especially compared to his last CG outing(which I do have a soft spot for). It feels like a nice hybrid of his current look with some influence from Miyamoto's original design for DK.
I sort of prefer the one we have in the games over this one. However, most of the new character renders aside from Luigi and Toad sort of carry this "off" feeling for me.
In the trailer itself, I think it looked pretty good. The stills they showed afterwards made it look kinda weird though, for some reason. I definitely respect the efforts to modernize the ORIGINAL original design too, that’s pretty cool.
@N00BiSH That’s not very banana slamma of you
@Platinum-Bucket I say that as someone who genuinely loves the DK cartoon.
It's not bad, but I hope this stays a movie thing. I /love/ his video game design and don't want to see this become the cross-genre norm.
I just hope he doesn't talk.
Looks like DK lol. Likewise you can also tell he was definitely designed by illumination
The eyes are weeeeird. Looks like a Dragon Quest character.
I like it! It's a happy medium between Rare's DKC design, and the 1981 arcade design.
I actually really, really love it
Still.... The only thing that doesn't look good in the Mario movie is Mario. SMH
@N00BiSH Banana slamma reinstated
I said in the other story, but this design makes me think of the costume for the American Super Smash Bros. N64 commercial. Which is not a bad thing for me. His design is slowly but surely growing on me.
I like it. Let's be real, it's not THAT different than the Donkey Kong Country DK.
It reminds me a lot of the Miyamoto design, but combined with the Country design. I like it.
I really like it, it would be weird to ditch the DKC design completely (unless the film featured a young Cranky, in which case reverting to the classic look would make sense), but I’ve always liked the older design, so this seems like a pretty decent mixture of the two.
I definitely prefer the Donkey Kong Country design, but considering the fact that every character has subtle changes, I think it’s fine.
When I see it in motion in that trailer, I don't see much difference between it and the DK in the games. It's mostly the eyes; in the games, the zone around them is somewhat different and he always has something of a frown... but in the movie trailer, when he emotes during the fight against Mario, he looks closer to his game look. Body proportions are somewhat different too, but the thing is that he looks good when he moves.
I hope that they don't change how he or the other characters look in the games, but the movie has its own art style and I think he looks good in it.
@Stubborn_Monkey I doubt they'll change the game's art style to conform with the film. People had the same concerns with the Sonic movie and that didn't really impact the Sonic games in the long run.
I'm really not digging the visuals. They've taken the charm away from all of the characters and moulded them into the grotesque image of Western 3D/CGI animated films (which I've never been a fan of). They should have resembled something closer to what they look like in the games, only with a little more detail.
@N00BiSH Yeah, I don't expect it to change either.
Eh, honestly the visuals look basic. But it's Illumination, so that's to be expected.
As long as they don’t get rid of his fancy necktie, I don’t really care.
Why do I see Reggie in this?
I think it captures early doing Kong pretty well, and animated he looks even better!
My first reaction was "I don't hate it"
i don't know how to describe the difference
I'm not really much of a Donkey Kong fan but I think it's a cool design for him. I can't decide which design is better honestly.
