One character we weren't necessarily expecting to see in the latest Mario Movie trailer was the king of the jungle, Donkey Kong. During the short Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto introduced Donkey Kong's voice actor Seth Rogen and also mentioned how the character had a new look:

Shigeru Miyamoto: "It's been over 40 years since the release of the original Donkey Kong game, which was also my debut title. We've also changed his design for the first time since he became a 3D model in the original Donkey Kong Country game. Some of you may have noticed, but for this movie, we seized the opportunity to give him a comical personality and design reminiscent of the original character. What do you think?"

So, what do you think of Donkey Kong's new look? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts below.