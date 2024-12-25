Season's Greetings to one and all! The 25th of December has crept up on us once more with its promise of sugary treats, hot and cold meats, papery hats and glittery tat... and, of course, video games.

It's been a slow but steady year for Nintendo lovers as Switch winds down and everyone eyes The Future. The system still had loads of great games this year, though — as our bulging holiday backlogs can attest — and with the prospect of a shiny new console launch next year, there's much to be excited about. It won't be long until we find out more and get our fidgeting hands on that most precious of gifts - a Nintendo system launch game!

Whatever your plans this year, whether surrounded by friends and family or spending this one alone, everyone here at Nintendo Life sends our very best wishes for the holidays and beyond. We've got a suite of articles programmed for the next week, so sit back and relax - you've almost certainly earned it. (Not you, Jim - back to work with ye'!)

As is tradition, we're off to run around Freezeezy Peak with a bear and bird. Have a great one, everyone!