Season's Greetings to one and all! The 25th of December has crept up on us once more with its promise of sugary treats, hot and cold meats, papery hats and glittery tat... and, of course, video games.
It's been a slow but steady year for Nintendo lovers as Switch winds down and everyone eyes The Future. The system still had loads of great games this year, though — as our bulging holiday backlogs can attest — and with the prospect of a shiny new console launch next year, there's much to be excited about. It won't be long until we find out more and get our fidgeting hands on that most precious of gifts - a Nintendo system launch game!
Whatever your plans this year, whether surrounded by friends and family or spending this one alone, everyone here at Nintendo Life sends our very best wishes for the holidays and beyond. We've got a suite of articles programmed for the next week, so sit back and relax - you've almost certainly earned it. (Not you, Jim - back to work with ye'!)
As is tradition, we're off to run around Freezeezy Peak with a bear and bird. Have a great one, everyone!
Merry Christmas to everyone at NintendoLife!
Here’s to an amazing new year!
Dragon Quest III was totally out of stock in Ireland but Santa made it happen anyway. A true Christmas miracle.
Merry Christmas to all the staff at Nintendo Life staff. Thank you for the excellent work you do, in both covering all things Nintendo and cultivating a community right here on this site.
Merry Christmas everyone. This site has helped me through some tough times this year, joy is more important now than ever for us all. Have an amazing Xmas one and all and thank you nintendolife for always giving me something to look forward to! Here’s to 2025 and what’s looking like (likely) a particularly exciting year for ninty fans. <3
Merry Christmas to all Nintendo Life's staff and everyone else here!
Merry Christmas! And thanks for all the great articles!
2025 will be a great time for nintendo fans. (Switch 2 reveal)
Merry Christmas everyone, here's to what's looking to be a very exciting 2025!
Merry Christmas everyone! I hope you all enjoy some festive fun and of course gaming! 🎄🎁🎮🕹️
Merry Christmas! Enjoy. You deserve it. Xx
@DiggleDog where did you get it here? Been finding it hard to get anywhere that isn't Amazon
Merry Christmas everybody.
But I'm really busy this week.
I have to finish my calendars design before 27 December 2024.
If I have enough spare time before sleeping, I will play ACNH to make photoshoot about Christmas.
Merry Christmas folks! Thanks to everyone who's commented in 2024, and a big shout out to @JohnnyMind for being a consistent source of positivity.
We've got a big year ahead of us in 2025. I hope you're all ready.
Merry Christmas you lovely animals!
I, too, want to wish everyone an Eekum-Bokum! 😆 Merry Christmas, one and all! I hope you all have a lovely time.🎄 ❤️
Merry Christmas everyone!
@Olliemar28 Thank you!
Can't wait to see what 2025 will bring us here on Nintendo Life and to all of us videogame fans!
Merry Christmas. I hope everyone enjoys the holiday period.
I’ll be spending my Christmas Day eshop card on Dragon Quest 3.
Merry Christmas Nintendo Life. You have brought me so much joy this year. Thank you so much. 🎅 🤶
All I want for Christmas
Is Switch twoooooooo
Merry Christmas all.
