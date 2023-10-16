Eager to compare Critterpedias, Caitlin Johnson recently headed down to Seattle Aquarium to check out its new Nintendo collaboration...

If you ever wanted to have Animal Crossing’s long-time museum curator Blathers teach you about marine life in reality, now is your chance. Nintendo and the Seattle Aquarium announced last month a “crossover you didn’t know you needed”, bringing a few Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters to Seattle to help showcase the marine life of the Pacific Northwest.

On display now through December 31, 2023, the collaboration invites visitors to learn details about the live exhibits from none other than Blathers himself. Other well-known characters also make cameos via large standees (and one washed-up Gulliver plushie) placed throughout the aquarium. Located in Seattle’s bustling downtown, just south of Pike Place Market and nestled between two lively piers, the Seattle Aquarium is a should-visit for tourists and locals alike.

Arguably one of the best features of New Horizons is the fully upgraded museum. The sea-life section—just one of four large, explorable areas in the game—overflows with character, and is one of my favorite spots to visit on any island. Naturally, I jumped at the chance to experience the real-world crossover in my own backyard.

I visited the aquarium midweek during a rare sunny day, so the crowds were thin. Past the ticket counter, visitors are immediately welcomed by a large banner depicting a beachside scene featuring well-known New Horizons characters. On the other side, Isabelle is the first to offer a greeting next to the “Window on Washington Waters”, a large display of local fish and plants from the Puget Sound and Salish Sea. Fans can strike a pose for a photo op, and those with a My Nintendo account can also check in via a kiosk to receive 100 Platinum Points.

A short hallway flanked by a miniature “wave pool” and windows with a view of the Seattle Great Wheel opens to a pair of touch pools. Visitors of all ages can interact with sea life that makes its home in tide pools, while aquarium staff are happy to answer questions and provide information. Scanning a digital QR code in the area lets you download a virtual Animal Crossing bingo card that encourages you to track down real-life iterations of some of the animals that can be caught on your in-game island.

A focal point of the main hall is the moon jellyfish exhibit, the floaty invertebrates illuminated by a vanity light as they make their way through a uniquely shaped tank. A placard featuring our favorite feathered conservator provides details about the creatures, along with additional information from a Seattle Aquarium representative. These educational placards are found throughout the exhibits, paired with the in-game creatures’ real-life counterparts.

Past the giant Pacific octopus, the “Closer Look” table—where staff present throughout the day a literal small rotating selection of plankton, fish, and other microscopic life—and a children’s play area, I was transported to the more temperate climate of the tropical Pacific community exhibit (think Hawaii’s waters). Vibrant and colorful warm-water fish meander through a man-made coral reef illuminated by entrancing lighting, enhancing the area’s tropical feel. Blathers appears periodically via wall-mounted LCD screens alongside seahorses, clownfish, blue tang, pufferfish, and more in the small and winding cavern.

The other half of the attractions are on the opposite end of a wide outdoor walkway, and a sea-facing deck gives a broad, gorgeous view of Elliot Bay and nearby islands. Rounding back to the end of the walkway brings you through to the warm-blooded mammals (i.e., otters and seals) before winding back down to the main attraction, the underwater dome. Home to some of the larger species, including flounder and sturgeon, this 400,000-gallon habitat offers a 360-degree view of local life underwater. Taking a seat within the dome and being surrounded by a flurry of different types of fish and the blue glow of the ocean was a tranquil experience.

Once you’ve had your fill of underwater finds, head to the gift shop to grab a free digital wallpaper from resident shopkeepers Timmy and Tommy. While some Animal Crossing merchandise (namely, a few different types of plushies also seen elsewhere) had been available at the exhibit’s opening, by the time I arrived they were all sold out. Supposedly they will be restocked at some point, but in the meantime, as you'd expect, there are plenty of other aquatic-themed keepsakes available to take home.

While Seattle’s aquarium feels small compared to that of other large cities, what it lacks in size it makes up for in substance. Because it focuses on highlighting local wildlife, it’s able to effectively emphasize how the ecosystems of the Pacific Northwest survive and thrive, and how both residents and visitors can help support preservation and recovery of all kinds of species. Unfortunately, the Animal Crossing event is less an event and more of a nice addition to boost attendance. Nothing wrong with that, as the aquarium itself is a pleasant visit if you haven’t been before, but I wouldn’t recommend planning a trip just to see your favorite Animal Crossing NPCs.

All in all, Nintendo’s collaboration with the Seattle Aquarium was a nice surprise for those of us who like to blend some reality into our video games. The official announcement alluded to “additional themed activities,” though for now it’s unknown what else might be featured before the partnership ends on 31st December.

Regardless, if you’re in the area and curious to check it out for yourself, don’t skip the cute collab and chance to “meet” some Animal Crossing favorites.

This Animal Crossing 'Critter Crossover' partnership runs until the end of the year and is open daily from 9:30am – 6pm P. T. Head to seattleaquarium.org for tickets, which range from approximately $24-41 for adults, depending on the day you visit and if you're a Washington state resident. Children ages 3 and under go free.