Nintendo has joined forces with a rather unexpected entity to bring the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to life... Seattle Aquarium.

Yes, if you live in or are around the Seattle area from October 7th, 2023 until December 31st, 2023, then you can come face-to-face with the likes of sea otters, harbor seals, octopus, and of course, fish while enjoying the sights and sounds of Animal Crossing along the way.





Beginning October 7, guests can enjoy an Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Aquarium experience. The crossover you didn’t know you needed. The Seattle Aquarium and @NintendoAmerica are teaming up to bring the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game to life! 🌊🍃Beginning October 7, guests can enjoy an Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Aquarium experience. pic.twitter.com/Eely8EiKJz September 20, 2023

You'll be able to partake in photo opportunities with some key characters from the game, enjoy the sultry tones of Blathers as he provides creature descriptions, view a number of character standees throughout the aquarium, and take part in a scavenger hunt.

If you're a member of Seattle Aquarium, you can also visit ahead of the general public; albeit, only for half an hour. Early admission for members only will open at 9am PT. on October 7th / 8th and will open for the genral public at 9:30am PT.