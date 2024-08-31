Being able to elicit fear with simply a sprinkling of pixels and a well-timed soundtrack is an art form.

Horror games come in all shapes and sizes, with varying levels of gore, ghouls, and grisly details. While the Switch is home to some incredibly realistic horror, the most influential scary games on the console are arguably those made in RPG Maker.

Originating in Japan, RPG Maker refers to a series of simple yet powerful RPG development tools. Iterations like RPG Maker 2003 (and similar tools, like Wolf RPG Editor) have been highly praised over the years for making story-driven game development more accessible and easier to crack.

These tools make up an important part of gaming history, giving people a chance to share their stories without needing to invest in immensely expensive gear or spend years training. They're not overly simplistic to use, but they do remove a lot of the typical barriers associated with getting into game creation.

RPG Maker games are usually narrative-focused with a heavy emphasis on puzzles and dialogue. Their aesthetic is often simple, giving the overarching story a chance to shine. While they’re not exclusively horror games, the tool has found a cosy home in the horror community, specifically with survival horror and scary visual novels.

Here are five RPG Maker horror classics available on Switch and another three that we’d love to see ported to the platform.

Please note that several of these games cover distressing topics and feature graphic imagery. It’s worth checking out content warnings before playing.

RPG Maker horror may look dated to some, but these games will leave a lasting imprint on you if you give them a chance. Horror is the genre where 'less is more' applies perfectly - sometimes not showing the monster is the scariest thing a game can do.

Let us know below which of the above you've played (or which you might play in the future), as well as other RPG Maker games — horror or otherwise — that you've played and loved.

