In the last seven years, the bounty of software that has come to Switch is really remarkable. You might argue that, in fact, there's too much great stuff being released — too much to be able to play everything you'd like, at least.

Let's get things straight — we ain't complaining! But given the games that have come to Switch, you look at the ones that are MIA and it makes you wonder why.

We've looked at various games we'd like to see come to Switch previously, whether it's potential ports, retro games on Nintendo Switch Online, or dormant series which we'd like to see return. Recently, our video team sat down and looked at a host of games that, surprisingly in most cases, still haven't found their way to Nintendo's handheld hybrid as it heads into its eighth year.

The video above features all the games below, although if you'd rather peruse the list in good old-fashioned scrollable text form, well we've got you covered there too. We've distilled a few of the 33 into single entries here to keep things tidy.