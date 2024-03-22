In the last seven years, the bounty of software that has come to Switch is really remarkable. You might argue that, in fact, there's too much great stuff being released — too much to be able to play everything you'd like, at least.
Let's get things straight — we ain't complaining! But given the games that have come to Switch, you look at the ones that are MIA and it makes you wonder why.
We've looked at various games we'd like to see come to Switch previously, whether it's potential ports, retro games on Nintendo Switch Online, or dormant series which we'd like to see return. Recently, our video team sat down and looked at a host of games that, surprisingly in most cases, still haven't found their way to Nintendo's handheld hybrid as it heads into its eighth year.
The video above features all the games below, although if you'd rather peruse the list in good old-fashioned scrollable text form, well we've got you covered there too. We've distilled a few of the 33 into single entries here to keep things tidy.
Xenoblade Chronicles X (Wii U)
Xenoblade Chronicles X is the missing piece of the Xenoblade puzzle on Switch, a sprawling, open-world epic we'd love to see sprung from its Wii U containment unit and enjoyed by everybody with a Switch. Well, maybe everybody is ambitious but, at the time of writing, there are around 120 million more Switches in the world than Wii Us. They should all have the opportunity to pilot a Skell.
Luigi's Mansion (GCN)
In June, we'll have Luigi's Mansion 2 on Switch, and we've already got the excellent LM3. It'd be weird if the only one missing was the original, right? It got re-released on the 3DS, a system that currently equals Switch in the number of Luigi's Mansions it hosts. We can't be having that.
Mother 3 (GBA)
Okay, technically this is on Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack in Japan. And you can play it easily enough, too, although you'll be a bit stuck if your Japanese isn't up to snuff.