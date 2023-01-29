Looking at the library of N64 games currently available if you're a Nintendo Switch Onlne subscriber at the Expansion Pack tier, we now have access to not one, but two of Rareware's all-time 64-bit classics in the form of Banjo-Kazooie and, now, GoldenEye 007. Just a handful of years ago this might have seemed like a pipedream, but with Banjo and Kazooie's appearance in Smash Bros. Ultimate apparently helping to establish a 'relationship' between Nintendo and Microsoft — the owners of Rare for over 20 years now — having the Twycross developer's work appearing once again on a Nintendo platform isn't such a strange idea anymore.

There's still a suite of games from the developer's golden years that could potentially come to Nintendo Switch Online. Most are available on Xbox as part of the sublime Rare Replay package, and some of them, specifically those featuring Nintendo IP, are perhaps more likely to make an appearance on Switch than others.

So, we thought we'd round up the handsome stragglers and ask you which of them you'd like to see come to NSO in the most ideal of ideal worlds. You'll find a poll at the bottom but first, let's remind ourselves of the candidates from the era when Rare could seemingly do no wrong. We present nine games in chronological release date order, starting with a real Killer...