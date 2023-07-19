Whenever Nintendo brings a franchise back from the brink of extinction, it's always cause for significant celebration. Take Pikmin, for example: yes, it's hardly the most obvious example since we received Hey! Pikmin in 2017, but it's been over a decade since Pikmin 3 launched on the Wii U. Despite the ongoing rumours and hints regarding what would eventually become Pikmin 4, many of us had simply accepted that maybe, just maybe, the mainline franchise would remain indefinitely dormant

Thankfully, this wasn't the case, and Pikmin 4 is just about ready for its grand debut on the Switch. It's not alone either. For a good while, it was feared that even Metroid would become lost to the Nintendo archives, but with the successful launch of both Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch, you could argue that the franchise has never been healthier.

We've also recently been treated to a soft revival of Advance Wars with Re-Boot Camp, a new Brain Training on Switch, and the upcoming remaster of Baten Kaitos, so it's nice to see that Nintendo is willing to bring some classics back into the fold (even if we're all still itching for a new F-Zero).