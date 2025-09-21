For many folks, a basic case — much like Nintendo’s own official offering — to house the Switch 2 in its handheld configuration will likely be enough for general day-to-day use. But for instances in which you might need to haul everything from the dock to the Pro Controller out and about, an ‘all-in-one’ option might be preferable.

Nintendo offers its own all-in-one case, but at £64.99 / $84.99, its price might be a little hard to stomach. JSAUX undercuts this significantly with its own variant priced at £29.99 / $37.99, and considering how much you’re saving here, it’s genuinely difficult to find much to fault.

JSAUX’s case contains two main compartments separated by two dual zips. The one at the top houses your Switch 2, with ten slots available for your cartridges underneath, and a velcro strap to keep your console nice and secure. The bottom compartment is for everything else: your dock, Pro Controller, cables, Joy-Con grip – basically everything you might consider ‘the essentials’.

By default, the lower compartment is separated into sections, with two larger slots in the centre, and one smaller section on each side. What became immediately apparent, however, is that the dividers separating the sections are held together by velcro.

Hold up now, that’s a good thing! It means you can essentially customise the way in which you store your Switch 2 accessories if you’re not quite happy with the default setup.

Granted, there are only so many ways in which the sections actually fit together, but if you have an accessory that’s of particularly high value, then you can always just alter the dividers slightly so that it fits a bit more snugly, preventing excessive movement when you’re carrying it around.

Even if you do happen to drop this thing, though, you’re unlikely to damage anything. The larger flat surfaces only cave ever-so-slightly under pressure, and the corners in particular are absolutely rock solid. You could probably chuck this thing down a flight of stairs and it wouldn’t harm the case itself or anything contained within. I still wouldn’t recommend doing so, of course, but accidents happen, y’know?

Hopefully you won’t be dropping anything, mind you, since the case comes with its own handle. Alternatively, you could opt for the shoulder strap. Naturally, its length is adjustable, so you can have it so that the case hangs just low enough for you to keep it secure with your hand or forearm. As a bonus, the case itself is also scratch resistant and water resistant, so no worries if you're out in the rain or if you happen to have a particularly feisty cat skulking around.

If you’re after something robust, yet affordable, JSAUX’s all-in-one case ticks all the right boxes. If I had to find something to nitpick, I’d say that it’s lacking a bit of visual flair; nothing much is needed here, but I do like how the official case from Nintendo has those coloured zip rings, for example.

On the other hand, you probably don’t want something that’s going to draw attention when you’re lugging this around a busy train station, or something.

Does the job, offering good protection

Separate compartments for your console and accessories

Customisable sections

Very affordable compared to Nintendo's official offering Perhaps lacking in visual flair

Great 8/10

