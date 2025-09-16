If you managed to check out our review of Genki’s Attack Vector Case for the Switch 2, then JSAUX’s Split Protection Case will look pretty familiar.

It adopts the same modular approach, with a main case clipping onto the back of the device, and two grips encompassing the Joy-Con 2 controllers. The difference here, however, is that JSAUX’s product comes with a fourth additional case that clips onto the front of the Switch 2, enclosing the entire device and thus theoretically providing decent protection while traveling.

Every segment included is easy to apply. The Joy-Con cases snap on from the outer sides, the back panel clips onto the top and bottom edges of the main console, and the front panel folds over the shoulder buttons before clipping onto the bottom. Interestingly, you can’t just use the front panel on its own; you have to have the back on first, otherwise there’s simply not enough material for the front panel to clip on to.

What’s nice is that, like the Genki case, the modular design lets you remove the Joy-Con controllers from the console with the casing clipped on, and the back panel is also slim enough to dock the Switch 2 as normal. There is a slight catch with this, though.

JSAUX warns about a noise that occurs when docking the Switch with the back panel attached. It says this is normal, and it probably is, but as someone who looks after their gadgets to an almost obsessive degree, this ‘normal noise’ – which is basically a dull clicking sound – makes my skin crawl. As such, I’ve opted to remove the back panel when docking the console.

The Joy-Con grips are lovely, though. Although lacking in any kind of rubber grips, there is a rough texture applied to the exterior, and it feels pretty nice. The closest comparison is the slight texture applied to the official Xbox controllers, although it’s perhaps slightly more apparent on the JSAUX grips. Meanwhile, their shape hug your palms nicely, so it makes gaming in handheld mode considerably more comfortable.

My main issue with the Split Protector is with the front panel. When it’s actually attached to the console along with the rest of the casing, you really get a sense that the Switch 2 is well protected. That said, I’m not wholly convinced that it can provide adequate protection beyond a few scrapes and scratches. Since it clips onto the Switch 2 without much force, I can easily imagine it flying off again if you happen to drop your system.

Furthermore, the interior of the front panel contains slots in which to store your physical cartridges. They feel pretty secure when they’re inserted, and I feel confident that they’re not going anywhere, but I’m also conscious that the front panel is completely loose when removed from the device.You could say the same about any case, I suppose, but if you’re out and about and you remove the front panel – which may have up to ten cartridges stored within – that’s a heck of a lot to lose if you happen to misplace it or some heathen nicks it.

Call me paranoid, but having the cartridges on full show with nothing to conceal them makes me really nervous, and I think it would have been beneficial to be able to clip the front panel onto the back when in use, or at least include some way of hiding your cartridges once the panel is removed. As it is, I’m not fully prepared to take this thing on the road, and for true protection, I’d probably just opt for a more traditional case.

Easy to apply

Joy-Con grips feel great

Understated, sleek design Off-putting noise when docking

May not survive significant drops

Loose front panel exposes your cartridges

Not Bad 6/10

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Thanks to JSAUX for supplying the sample used in this review.