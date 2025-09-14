With the Switch 2 now in full swing, accessory manufacturers have unleashed a bevvy of additional bits and bobs for players to enhance their experience with Nintendo’s new console.

JSAUX is one such company, and has released a rather lovely-looking charging dock for those who happen to own more than one set of Joy-Con 2 controllers. With an RRP of £19.99 / $25.99, is this something you should consider for your own setup? Let’s take a closer look.

Focusing on the aesthetics to start, the EnergyFlow Charging Dock is a handsome bit of kit. Its elongated design almost reminds me of an Xbox Series X that’s been stretched out (though naturally this thing is significantly smaller), large enough to house up to four Joy-Con 2s.

The biggest draw is the RGB strip on the front. This lights up automatically when you connect the dock to a power source via the included USB-A to USB-C cable, but you can opt to turn it off by pressing the circular button located on the top of the device.

When it’s on, the colours move downward, presenting a visual representation of energy flowing into your Joy-Con. It’s genuinely quite pretty, and I’ll admit to having it on in the background while I’m typing this very sentence. Although beyond the simple on/off functionality, there's no way to customise the light or change it while the Joy-Con are charging, so keep that in mind if you're looking for a specific aesthetic.

Attaching the Joy-Con to the dock is basically the same as the Switch 2 itself. Just snap them onto each side and you’re good to go. Indentations on the top let you know which side is for the left Joy-Con and which for the right. Sounds obvious, but if you do get it wrong, they won’t charge. That said, they do work if you put them in the opposite sides upside down; so essentially, as long as the + and - symbols on the Joy-Con and the Charger align, you should be fine.

Green LEDs on the bottom of the device indicate which of the four slots is currently in use. By default, the lights will remain constant, but will start blinking when charging the Joy-Con. Once you’re fully charged, all lights will stay lit, so you’re good to remove them at this point.

When I first tested it out, I did wonder if the magnetic connection was perhaps a bit weak. You can pull the Joy-Con off with just a light yank, without having to bother pressing the pin in. Indeed, if you hold the dock on its side and shake it up and down a bit, the Joy-Con will fall out.

But to be honest, who’s going to be doing that? Ideally, you’re going to be attaching the controllers and then just leaving it to charge. With that in mind, the magnetic connection is just about good enough, though I could also understand if you want something a tad more secure.

JSAUX claims that a full charge will take around 2.5 hours, and yeah, that’s about right after testing. Ultimately, if you’ve only got the one pair of Joy-Con 2 controller, then you’re not going to need the EnergyFlow Charging Dock. For those who might have already procured a few extras though? This is a solid option to make sure they’re consistently charged and neatly stored away.

Lovely, minimal design

The RGB lighting is quite attractive on its own

Reasonably fast full charge

Perfect for storing (and charging) multiple Joy-Con Magnetic connection is a bit weak

No RGB lighting customisation options

Good 7/10

