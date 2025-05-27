If you're looking for ways to protect not only your Switch 2 but also the rest of the gear that comes with it like the dock and even pro controller, you might want to consider the "all-in-one" carrying case.

In case you missed it, this case can transport all the equipment needed to play the Switch 2 in TV mode. This additional storage also includes compartments for cables and space for up to six game cards.

Nintendo's mobile app Nintendo Today! has now shared a closer look - demonstrating how to load the bag with your Switch 2. Here's the full video (via Stealth40k on social media):





Icons are printed on the partitions to indicate where it's best to store each item. Nintendo showed off the Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case.Icons are printed on the partitions to indicate where it's best to store each item. pic.twitter.com/BuHNOtguqL May 26, 2025

Nintendo has shared some additional screenshots on its website. It's further noted how this case comes with a screen protector and cleaning cloth. As you can see below, there are also printed icons on each compartment of the bag to show where exactly to store everything.

This carrying case will release on 5th June alongside the Switch 2 and is available for $84.99 USD (or your regional equivalent). Nintendo will also be offering a standard (and smaller) carrying case to transport the Switch 2 system, priced at $39.99.