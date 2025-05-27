Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case
Image: Nintendo

If you're looking for ways to protect not only your Switch 2 but also the rest of the gear that comes with it like the dock and even pro controller, you might want to consider the "all-in-one" carrying case.

In case you missed it, this case can transport all the equipment needed to play the Switch 2 in TV mode. This additional storage also includes compartments for cables and space for up to six game cards.

Nintendo's mobile app Nintendo Today! has now shared a closer look - demonstrating how to load the bag with your Switch 2. Here's the full video (via Stealth40k on social media):

Nintendo has shared some additional screenshots on its website. It's further noted how this case comes with a screen protector and cleaning cloth. As you can see below, there are also printed icons on each compartment of the bag to show where exactly to store everything.

Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo

This carrying case will release on 5th June alongside the Switch 2 and is available for $84.99 USD (or your regional equivalent). Nintendo will also be offering a standard (and smaller) carrying case to transport the Switch 2 system, priced at $39.99.

