The live-action Legend of Zelda movie is due out in cinemas on 7th May 2027, and it's now been officially revealed as part of IMAX's blockbuster slate next year.

This update was shared in IMAX's Q1 2026 Corporation Earnings Conference Call. As you can see in the official slide, the Sony Pictures release will be joined in IMAX theatres by various other "major franchises" including Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 4, due out in March, and the Warner Bros. Minecraft Movie sequel in July.

IMAX notes in fine print that this release slate on display reflects the current studio scheduling as of 30th April 2026.

So, if you want a truly immersive experience on a very big screen, an IMAX screening may be the way to go.

This follows the news earlier this year that under agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment the live-action Zelda movie will be streamed exclusively on Netflix following its "theatrical home entertainment release periods".

Last month, the Zelda movie's Director of Photography, Gyula Pados, supposedly revealed a key image of Link.