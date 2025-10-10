It's official, the live-action Minecraft Movie is getting a second film, and it's arriving in cinemas on 23rd July 2027.

If you saw the post-credits scene in the original movie, this probably shouldn't come as a surprise. The first movie starred Jack Black as Steve, who was joined by Jason Momoa and a crew of misfits, tasked with saving the Overworld from the Piglin invasion.

A promotional shot has also been shared alongside this announcement, which shows two pickaxe with a purple glow. This has already led to speculation about The End biome, and everything related to it. Jason Hess is also confirmed to be heading back to the mines to direct.

When the first film made its debut in cinemas earlier this year, it was positively received and ended up becoming a major box office success. While it's admittedly no cinematic masterpiece, this comedic live-action fantasy adventure does a great job recreating the world of Minecraft with all sorts of lore and references to the hugely popular crafting and survival video game.

Mojang even released some free DLC and as well as an in-game event inspired by various "iconic scenes" from the movie.