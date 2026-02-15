Update [ ]: Following the announcement Brigandine: Abyss would be coming to the Switch 2 in 2026, we've now got some updates.

It's been confirmed the strategy RPG will launch for Nintendo's new hybrid system on 27th August 2026.

Along with this is some news for physical collectors. While the local physical release will be offered on a game-key card, according to listings on Video Games Plus and Playasia, the Asian / multi-language release (which supports English) will apparently be released as a proper "game cart" (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything).

Here is VGP's social media post about this:

Preorders are live for Brigandine Abyss (Multi-Language Import) Nintendo Switch 2 at VGP! $69.99 CAD / 51 USD

- Game on Cart

- August 27, 2026

If we hear any other updates about the physical versions of this title, we'll let you know.

Original Story: [Sun 15th Feb, 2026 05:55 GMT]:

The Switch 2 is getting another strategy RPG, with NIS America this week announcing it's teamed up with Happinet to publish Brigandine: Abyss - a "brand-new entry" in the storied franchise.

It's due out at some point in 2026 and features a completely unique world that both new and experienced players can dive right into. Here's a bit more about it from the official PR, and you can check out the announcement trailer above:

"Hundreds of years ago, the Abyssloa Empire was stopped by the power of the arcane Brigandine. Now, a new Abyssloa Empire rises from the ashes, ready to conquer the world. Confront the dark as you manage resources, rally your monsters, and stand against the empire in one of six different story campaigns."