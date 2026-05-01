The latest addition to Ninty Media's growing library of quality gaming tomes is around the corner, with Pokebook now live on Kickstarter and aiming for delivery this August.

Focusing on Gen 1 Pokémon games and coinciding with the series' 30th anniversary year, this hardcover book is the first in Ninty Media's '—BOOK' line to concentrate on a single series. It'll be exactly the same size as previous entries (Gamebook, Gamebook Color, Gamebook Advance, and NESbook), with a fetching cover designed by Jonathan Traynor and a foreword by Kinda Funny's Tim Gettys.

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Longtime Ninty Media writer Joe Wescott has penned much of the book this time, though you'll find contributions from the likes of Dani Cross, Nathan Ellingsworth, Jonathon Greenall, Jamie Moorcraft-Sharp, and Chelsea Reed, with illustrations by Thiago Radice, Iago Machado, Raphaella Silva, and Darren Palma.

It's Day 3 of our POKEBOOK Kickstarter, so we wanted to start teasing a little more about what you'll find in inside its pages! The foreword for the book was penned by @kindafunnyvids.bsky.social @timgettys.bsky.social, a lifelong Pokemon fan. — Ninty Media (@nintymedia.bsky.social) 2026-04-30T10:59:34.292Z

Including Pokémons Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow, naturally, the book will examine Stadium, Snap, Puzzle League, Hey You, Pikachu, Pinball, and Trading Card Game - anything on Game Boy or N64 that focused on the original 151, plus wider topics including the anime.

As well as the book itself (which will set you back £30), there's the usual bounty of goodies available at higher pledge tiers. At the time of writing, the campaign is just a couple of backers away from hitting its funding goal of £20,000 (in fact, by the time you read this, it may well have hit it), with another 20 days to go - so you've still got plenty of time to check it out.

If you've read any of the previous —BOOKs (which various NL staffers — including this one! — and contributors have written features for), you'll know they're quality coffee table reads, beautifully presented. If you're a Pokémon lover looking for a way to celebrate three decades of Pocket Monsters, Pokebook looks like a fine one.