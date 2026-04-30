Following a patch in February, Nintendo has today rolled out a new update for Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Switch.

Surprisingly, this patch includes not just fixes but also a "new story" for the game's storybook. You can see how to access it in the official patch notes below.

Here's the full rundown of Version 1.4.0 via Nintendo's support page:

General

Several issues have been fixed and adjustments made to ensure a smoother gaming experience on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

A new story has been added to the storybook. Once Final Chapter is available in the storybook, you can read the new story by clearing any galaxy and earning a Power Star.

Note: The software must be updated to Ver. 1.2.0 or later to play on Nintendo Switch 2.

As reported by Vooks.net, the lighting in "Tall Trunk Galaxy" has also apparently been fixed in this latest game update. The same site has shared a video of the new storybook epilogue featuring Rosalina.

Apart from this, the Nintendo Music app has today added a new song from the latest Super Mario Galaxy 2 storybook chapter.

According to Nintendo's support page, the first Super Mario Galaxy game for Switch is still running on Version 1.3.1, which was released in February 2026.