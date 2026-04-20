What do yWith principal photography now wrapped on The Legend of Zelda movie, it's likely that Nintendo and Columbia Pictures will want to start the hype train engine ahead of its release on 7th May 2027.

The movie's Director of Photography, Gyula Pados, may have jumped the gun slightly, though. In a now-deleted post on Instagram (thanks, Wario64), he showcased a clipboard to presumably commemorate the completion of principal photography.

The key image on the clipboard depicts Link standing next to the Triforce. Meanwhile, the word 'Umami' is displayed prominently on the right, with 'Director - Wes Ball' and 'Camera - Gyula Pados' just underneath.

new art of Link from The Legend of Zelda film (from Director of Photography Gyula Pados) www.instagram.com/gyula_pados_... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-04-20T02:05:37.695Z

So, is this our best look at Link so far? Well, possibly. One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that the character in the image looks nothing like Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, the 17-year-old actor cast to play the lead role.

So it seems likely, then, that this is merely some concept art. Even if that's the case, it's clearly an incredibly faithful depiction of Link that seems to be leaning into the aesthetics from Twilight Princess. Y'know, if you ignore the giant cape he seems to be rocking.

So we'll have to wait and see just how accurate this image really is. There's no denying its authenticity given it came directly from Gyula Pados, but whether the final portrayal of Link comes even close to the image remains to be seen.