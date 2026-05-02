Following the new Animal Crossing set announcement, LEGO and SEGA have officially revealed the new Sega Genesis Console.

Set 40926 is officially described as a "highly detailed model" bringing together the best of creativity and a love for retro gaming. If the Mega Drive is more your thing, you can also customise this non-functioning build to look like this model - complete with detachable controllers and decorative stickers.

This set will launch on 1st June 2026, is priced at £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99, and includes 479 pieces. We've even got some official measurements:

"The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 6 in (16 cm) wide and 4.5 in (12 cm) deep, while the controllers measure over 1 in. (2 cm) high, 3 in (8 cm) wide and 9.5 in. (24 cm) deep."

If you want to actually relive the Genesis and Mega Drive, the Switch Online + Expansion Pack 'Nintendo Classic' service includes this retro library. You can also buy Switch Online Genesis / Mega Drive controllers on the Nintendo Store.