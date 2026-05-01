Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is storming toward its 3rd June 2026 release date for the Switch 2, and if you want to sample the game ahead of time, there's a free demo available on the eShop right now.

Chances are, then, that you've already seen how the game holds up from a visual and performance point of view, either from your own experience or our recent hands-on impressions. But to give some more information, director Naoki Hamaguchi detailed the specific internal resolutions during a recent interview we conducted with him.

DLSS is doing some heavy lifting here, with the handheld internal resolution ranging between a maximum of 1344×756 and a minimum of 672×380 and the docked resolution ranging between a maximum of 1920×1080 and a minimum of 960×540.

For more context, here's the full quote from Hamaguchi-san:

"Lighting is an important element in Rebirth, as it was in Remake. However, because Rebirth adopts an open-world structure with a much larger field scale, it’s a title where the amount of information being rendered at any given moment is higher. As a result, rather than making significant changes to lighting in isolation, our approach focused more on how to balance the overall rendering load. "The use of DLSS was indispensable in that regard and was readopted in Rebirth as it was in Remake. Neither of their modes relies on fixed resolutions and is instead designed based on dynamic resolution. In handheld mode, the internal resolution ranges between a maximum of 1344×756 and a minimum of 672×380. In docked mode, it ranges between a maximum of 1920×1080 and a minimum of 960×540, the same as Remake."

In our demo impressions piece, we did note that the performance raised a few concerns, stating that "closely examining some of the surrounding textures reveal things to be slightly lower-res than you might have hoped". Overall, however, we're exceptionally pleased with how Rebirth is shaping up on Nintendo's console.

We also touched on the upcoming release of the untitled third entry of the remake trilogy with Hamaguchi-san, and he confirmed that he's already completed "over 40 full playthroughs" during development.

Lots to be excited about, then, but for now, we've got our eyes firmly set on the release of Rebirth in just a handful of weeks. Be sure to check out our upcoming full interview with Hamaguchi-san later today for more information.