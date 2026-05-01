It's not every day Nintendo rolls out a patch for a demo, but it's actually released another one for the Switch's new social sim Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

This bumps the "Welcome Version" up to Version 1.0.2, following an update at the end of March. So, if you are still playing this demo, expect an update next time you boot it up. Nintendo's support page says this patch has "fixed" some issues, further noting how "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience".

This again follows the Tomodachi Life demo Version 1.0.1 update, which resolved a bug that caused this demo of the game to crash. If we hear anything else about this latest patch for the Welcome Version, we'll provide an update.

As for the actual game, it received its first game update last week. This patch also fixed "several issues" to improve the gameplay experience.

In case you missed it, a special crossover event is taking place in the battle royale title Tetris 99 this weekend, where you can unlock a Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream theme. The Nintendo Music mobile app also recently added select Tomodachi Life tracks.

If you haven't already seen our review of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream here on Nintendo Life, we gave it 7 out of 10 stars.