Final Fantasy VII fans are eagerly awaiting news on the upcoming final instalment in the remake trilogy, but if you're worried or anxious about the status of its development, then a recent comment from director Naoki Hamaguchi might bring you peace of mind.

We recently interviewed Hamaguchi-san and asked how the third game is progressing, and to our surprise, he confirmed that he's already completed "over 40 full playthroughs". That's quite an accomplishment, but we imagine it's probably necessary to ensure the experience works as intended and doesn't contain any nasty surprises.

Here's what he had to say:

"We’re very excited about how the game is currently progressing. I have already completed over 40 full playthroughs! I can’t wait for as many people as possible to experience the game for themselves, and myself and the team are working hard to ensure we can create an unforgettable gameplay experience."

There's no release date for the third entry yet (and we still don't even know its full title), but we're confident an announcement can't be too far off at this point.

In fact, when questioned about the short gap between the release of Remake and Rebirth on Switch 2, Hamaguchi-san may have subtly hinted at the idea of closing the trilogy fairly soon after, maintaining a steady cadence of launches to tell the overarching story:

"With large-scale titles like this one, it’s common for a long gap to exist between the first and second instalments. However, because they were ports, we decided we could deliver them without leaving much of a gap. We want to capitalise on this cadence and moment to tie the experiences together without any gaps, from Remake to Rebirth to finally the third instalment that lies beyond them."

Our full interview with Hamaguchi-san will be available very soon, so be sure to check it out for more interesting tidbits of information from the remake trilogy's director.