In case you missed it when it was announced in February, Bethesda has this week released "physical" versions of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition for Switch 2.

The catch is they're not actually proper physical releases. In fact, they're not even being distributed as game-key cards.

Instead, you can expect a "code-in-box" release, with the box art on each case noting how a game card is "not included" and a full game download is required. So it's a display case at best! Here's the official reminder from Bethesda:

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Bethesda Studios: "The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in a physical code-in-box edition. Available now!"

If you already own the Nintendo eShop versions of these titles, you're not really missing out on anything here.

Since these games arrived on the Switch 2, Bethesda has released some updates. This includes a 60Hz mode for Skyrim, and more recently, DLSS support was added to Fallout 4.

Looking ahead, Bethesda has already confirmed The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be distributed physically as a code-in-box release when it arrives on the Switch 2. And Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available as a "physical game card at retail".