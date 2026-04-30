Animal Crossing: New Horizons received a special Animal Crossing anniversary update earlier this month, adding a leaf statue to the game.

Now, Nintendo has released Version 3.0.3, which makes this same item available for purchase from the Nook Shopping furniture catalog. It means even if you didn't already have it, you can now see it in there. There's also a price adjustment to this item, and to top it off are some bug fixes for the game on Switch 1 & 2.

If we hear anything else about this latest update for New Horizons, we'll let you know. Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's official support page:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Ver. 3.0.3 (Released April 29, 2026)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

General updates

The 25th Anniversary item leaf statue is now available for purchase from the Nook Shopping furniture catalog. Even players who have not previously obtained the leaf statue will now see it in their catalog. The price of the leaf statue has also been adjusted with this update.

Fixed an issue where images for some items would not display when opening your home storage or the hotel room decoration catalog.

In case you missed the previous update, the Animal Crossing series celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this month. As part of the celebrations, it added the Animal Crossing GameCube soundtrack to Nintendo Music.

New Horizons also got a major free update earlier this year, adding a Resort Hotel, expanded storage, and much more. This was released alongside a Switch 2 Edition, which is available as a paid upgrade. You can find out more about all of this in our guide here on Nintendo Life.

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Nintendo has also released a new update for Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Switch today, adding a new story to the storybook.