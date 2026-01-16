The live-action Legend of Zelda movie will be streamed exclusively on Netflix following its "theatrical and home entertainment release periods", Famitsu is reporting.

Under an agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the adaptation will join the likes of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, The Nightingale and the Beatles' four-part film series by shifting to the streaming platform.

The wording of this agreement suggests the movie will be available for physical and digital purchase following its cinema run, before moving exclusively to Netflix's subscription-based streaming platform.

The movie is a co-production with Nintendo and is scheduled for global release on May 7th, 2027.