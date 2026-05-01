And here's what other critics had to say about the Switch 2 experience so far:

Pocket Tactics : "The gameplay, for the most part, is nice and smooth. Dr. Jones responds to your inputs without any delay, at least if you're not using motion controls, which is pretty vital in an action game like this with combat that requires pinpoint accuracy. I didn't notice any frame rate drops in regular gameplay, even in moments with multiple characters on screen and in an outdoor setting, as I let Indy's dark side out for a moment and went around the Vatican doling out right hooks just to see what happened - spoiler, the men of the cloth don't take too kindly to aggressive archaeologists."

Nintendo World Report : "The Switch 2 version overall is holding up better than it has any right to. This is a game that picked up a lot of technical awards and compared to its performance on Steam Deck, the Switch 2 version seems to be a winner."

Switch-Actu.fr: "The challenge of this Switch 2 version is above all technical and this is what interested us the most when launching the game on Nintendo's console. For the moment, the situation is mixed. Some visual defects in the exteriors, untimely micro freezes at each automatic save... but also charming interiors, and very nice light shows make us want to go even further to find out which way the scales will tip in the end."

Nintendo Connect:"If you don't have another console, or a powerful PC, you can happily crack the whip with this version for Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, you will see a graphical compromise in a direct comparison, but if you value it, you are not the target group of this port and have already consumed the game differently."

Gaming Boulevard: "This is a genuinely strong port, and it’s great to see Indiana Jones and the Great Circle make its way to Nintendo Switch 2. Exploration, puzzle-solving, and navigating through traps all felt great on the system, while the visuals especially shine in docked mode."