Nintendo has delayed the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie to 7th May 2027.
In a statement posted on X, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that the movie was being delayed "for production reasons". The film's original release date was 26th March 2027, so it's only a few extra weeks.
"It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be."
The movie was originally announced back in November 2023, with a release date revealed in March 2025 via the Nintendo Today! app.
The movie is being directed by Wes Ball, the man behind the camera on The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. And, just a few weeks ago, rumours were swirling about the ideal casting for Princess Zelda.
Are you surprised about the delay? Will you be going to see the movie? Let us know in the comments
[source x.com]
Comments 3
No big deal. Films are delayed all the time.
I think they were scared of Sonic 4 (for some reason)
Or maybe they’re recasting some characters?
i love how miyamoto just takes control of nintendos account randomly 😂
anyways, im very excuted to hear the casting, i hope the rumours abt hunter schafer playing zelda are true!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...