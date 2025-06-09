Nintendo has delayed the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie to 7th May 2027.

In a statement posted on X, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that the movie was being delayed "for production reasons". The film's original release date was 26th March 2027, so it's only a few extra weeks.

"It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be."

This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it… — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) June 9, 2025

The movie was originally announced back in November 2023, with a release date revealed in March 2025 via the Nintendo Today! app.

The movie is being directed by Wes Ball, the man behind the camera on The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. And, just a few weeks ago, rumours were swirling about the ideal casting for Princess Zelda.

