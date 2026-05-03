Preview 007 First Light: A Full Debrief After 3 Hours with IO's New James Bond Game Push SquareShaken, not stirred

And here's what other sites had to say:

IGN: "It's been many years since the last proper 007 game, and the larger Bond franchise seems to be in a state of reassessment. And that certainly puts IO Interactive's latest in a great position to deliver an exciting new Bond game cleverly. With 007: First Light's character-first approach to delivering a fully realized Bond adventure, it's so far got the charm, wit, and raw energy to make this spy thriller one to keep an eye on as its May release fast approaches." PC Gamer: "On the surface, Bond might seem a natural fit for IO: all glitz and gadgets that make it feel like barely a skip away from the world of Hitman. But what I saw had me feeling that the studio has not leaned into its strengths, trading the absurd clockwork worlds of Agent 47 for a more tightly choreographed, linear, and "cinematic" game that IO has never been all that good at. The last time it tried was Hitman: Absolution." VGC: "What you need to understand, of course, is that this is a different version of Bond – Gibson clearly eyes the other holders of the role, and the version from the books, but does his own thing. I think he has the right mix of cool detachment and smug self-assurance to make the role sing, though."

Polygon: "I had one big problem with the preview: Bond himself. Although I was inhabiting a very James Bond world and playing in a very James Bond way, at no point did I really feel that the character I was playing was James Bond. As played by Patrick Gibson, he was too young, too eager, and far too chatty, narrating his own actions in the classic manner of the contemporary AAA protagonist. He just didn't have the cool — or, as Bond would probably call it, the sang froid...Perhaps this is an inherent risk of choosing to tell an origin story, when the character has yet to assume his trademark cynicism and worldliness, or refine his hard edge...Perhaps the character will ease into his own skin over the course of the game. But for now, I'm unconvinced. What's a James Bond game without a convincing James Bond? And if the answer is "just a very good stealth action game," will that be enough?" CGM Online: "I can think of no studio better for this. It nailed the experience and the tone, and used its expertise in a way that feels fresh, engaging and fun. The team knows what it is doing and has gone all out to build a game that is unmistakably James Bond while feeling like a natural evolution for the studio." The Sixth Axis: "007: First Light goes far beyond being a pleasant surprise for me. You can certainly see where IO Interactive has adapted key aspects from Hitman, but it’s been done with such a deft touch, using them as highlight moments that fit with a different kind of covert action star. You should put this straight to the top of your wish list."

So these are the final previews! As you can see, there is a mix of opinions in there about Bond's new mission and how the character is depicted. 007 First Light is out 27th May 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will be followed by a Switch 2 release "later this summer".