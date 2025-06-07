Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 819k

Hitman's developer IO Interactive has been busy this week with not only the reveal of 007 First Light but also the launch of Hitman World of Assassination on the Switch 2. In the leadup to its new James Bond game, the developer has now lifted the lid on its 'Casino Royale' crossover.

This will bring the 007 villain Le Chiffre (aka the award-winning actor Mads Mikkelsen) to the world of Hitman in a new "celebrity elusive target mission". You can see the trailer for this free content above, and it's available from now until 6th July 2025.

The latest update from IO Interactive once again follows the official reveal of 007 First Light, which is currently targeting a 2026 launch window.

If you're curious to know more about the Switch 2 version of Hitman, our review is now live here on Nintendo Life. This package brings together the "best" of three titles including the main campaign and much more.